One of the Conference League playoff round clashes will take place on Thursday at the epet ARENA in Prague, where local giants Sparta will host Latvian side FC Riga. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this encounter, featuring an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The Czech powerhouse comes into this fixture in top form—Sparta have won every official match so far this season. Over their last six games, Sparta have chalked up six victories, conceding just three times—a testament to their balance between rock-solid defense and dynamic attacking play. Their home performances are particularly impressive, with the team traditionally playing with confidence and a high tempo in front of their supporters.

Another key factor is their attacking prowess. In recent matches, Sparta have consistently scored two or more goals, with some games against Armavir and Aktobe ending in emphatic wins. For a side like Riga, this is a daunting challenge: any lapse at the back will be ruthlessly exploited.

The Latvian club currently leads their domestic championship, but the difference in competitive level is stark. Riga have made progress on the European stage, but most of their wins have been narrow or hard-fought. In the Conference League, they show resilience but concede quite a bit, which could prove fatal against top opposition.

Across their last six matches, Riga have won four times, including a resounding 10-0 victory in the Cup, but the 1-3 defeat to Beitar exposed defensive vulnerabilities. An away trip to a machine like Sparta will certainly be the toughest test yet for the Latvians this season.

Probable lineups

Sparta Prague: Vindahl, Uchenna, Panák, Kobbo, Vydra, Kairinen, Kadeřábek, Zelený, Krasniqi, Haraslín, Kuchta

Vindahl, Uchenna, Panák, Kobbo, Vydra, Kairinen, Kadeřábek, Zelený, Krasniqi, Haraslín, Kuchta FC Riga: Zviedris, Jurkovskis, Ngom, Musah, Tonisevs, Siqueira, Ankra, Galo, Grimaldo, Ramirez, Diop

Match facts and head-to-head

Sparta have won all of their last 6 matches with an aggregate score of 16:3.

Riga have been inconsistent on the road in European competitions, winning just once in five away games.

Last season, Sparta lost only 3 of 15 home matches in the domestic league.

Prediction

All signs point to a clear advantage for the Czech side. Sparta are in scintillating form, regularly scoring two or more goals and enjoying the full backing of their home crowd. Riga are capable of putting up a fight, but are unlikely to sustain the pace for the full 90 minutes. Our pick: "Sparta to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.92.