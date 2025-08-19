RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Lausanne vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Lausanne vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Lausanne-Sport vs Besiktas prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
FC Lausanne-Sport
FC Lausanne-Sport FC Lausanne-Sport Schedule FC Lausanne-Sport Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:15
- : -
International, Lausanne, Stade de la Tuiliere
Besiktas
Besiktas Besiktas Schedule Besiktas News Besiktas Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the final round of the Conference League qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the Stade de la Tuilière in Lausanne, where the local side will host Turkish powerhouse Besiktas. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Swiss club has firmly established itself in the Super League in recent years and is now testing its strength on the European stage. In qualifying, Lausanne has already knocked out Vardar and Astana, showcasing their attacking prowess, but domestic results have been inconsistent—defeats to Zurich and Thun exposed their defensive vulnerabilities. Nevertheless, the team is relying on prolific striker Kaly Sene, who has already netted six goals this season.

The club is returning to European competition for the first time in many years, which adds extra motivation for the players. Backed by their home crowd, Lausanne will surely try to put up a fight, but their lack of continental experience and personnel problems in defense could be decisive factors against an opponent of Besiktas’s caliber.

The Istanbul side is traditionally seen as one of the leaders of Turkish football and boasts far greater European experience. This season, the Black Eagles began their continental journey in the Europa League, but after falling short against Shakhtar, they continued in the Conference League, where they breezed past St Patrick’s.

The team also started the Turkish league campaign with a victory, indicating good form and morale. Special attention should be paid to the visitors’ attack, where Tammy Abraham and Ricardo Silva operate in tandem, joined by new signings who have injected fresh energy into the front line. Despite some absences (Muci, Hekimoglu, and Jurasek), the squad remains strong and the depth of their bench allows them to compete successfully even with a packed schedule.

Probable lineups

  • Lausanne: Carlo Letica, Ken Mwanga, Noe Dussenne, Bryan Oko, Malcolm Puati, Jonathan Roch, Brandon Soppy, Gabriel Diakite, Olivier Custodio, Kaly Sene, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Tammy Abraham.
  • Besiktas: Mert Gunok, Emir Topcu, Felix Uduokhai, Gabriel Paulista, Jonas Svensson, Orkun Kokcu, Wilfred Ndidi, Joao Mario, Ricardo Silva, Milot Rashica, Tammy Abraham.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lausanne have lost their last two matches in the Swiss league.
  • Besiktas have won their last three matches in all competitions.
  • These teams will meet for the first time in their history.

Prediction

The difference in experience and squad quality is obvious: Lausanne is just gaining European experience, while Besiktas regularly competes at the highest level. The Turkish club is in good shape and playing effective football. Given the visitors’ form and squad depth, the most logical bet looks to be “Besiktas to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.69.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 11:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.81 ENPPI Recommended Melbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Petrojet Bet now 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 El-Gouna vs Ghazl El Mahalla: will El-Gouna claim another victory? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Melbet
Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 21, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.86 RFS Recommended 1xBet
Malmoe FF vs Sigma Olomouc prediction Europa League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Malmo – Sigma Olomouc prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.62 Sigma Olomouc Bet now Melbet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:45 Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.65 Universitatea Craiova Bet now 1xBet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Recommended Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Bet now Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Breidablik vs Virtus Acquaviva prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Breidablik vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Breidablik Odds: 1.9 Virtus Acquaviva Recommended Melbet
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette FC prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Servette prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 21 August 2025 Shakhtar Donetsk Odds: 2 Servette FC Bet now Mostbet
Levski Sofia vs AZ Alkmaar prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Levski vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Levski Sofia Odds: 1.78 AZ Alkmaar Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores