Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.69 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the final round of the Conference League qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the Stade de la Tuilière in Lausanne, where the local side will host Turkish powerhouse Besiktas. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The Swiss club has firmly established itself in the Super League in recent years and is now testing its strength on the European stage. In qualifying, Lausanne has already knocked out Vardar and Astana, showcasing their attacking prowess, but domestic results have been inconsistent—defeats to Zurich and Thun exposed their defensive vulnerabilities. Nevertheless, the team is relying on prolific striker Kaly Sene, who has already netted six goals this season.

The club is returning to European competition for the first time in many years, which adds extra motivation for the players. Backed by their home crowd, Lausanne will surely try to put up a fight, but their lack of continental experience and personnel problems in defense could be decisive factors against an opponent of Besiktas’s caliber.

The Istanbul side is traditionally seen as one of the leaders of Turkish football and boasts far greater European experience. This season, the Black Eagles began their continental journey in the Europa League, but after falling short against Shakhtar, they continued in the Conference League, where they breezed past St Patrick’s.

The team also started the Turkish league campaign with a victory, indicating good form and morale. Special attention should be paid to the visitors’ attack, where Tammy Abraham and Ricardo Silva operate in tandem, joined by new signings who have injected fresh energy into the front line. Despite some absences (Muci, Hekimoglu, and Jurasek), the squad remains strong and the depth of their bench allows them to compete successfully even with a packed schedule.

Probable lineups

Lausanne : Carlo Letica, Ken Mwanga, Noe Dussenne, Bryan Oko, Malcolm Puati, Jonathan Roch, Brandon Soppy, Gabriel Diakite, Olivier Custodio, Kaly Sene, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Tammy Abraham.

: Carlo Letica, Ken Mwanga, Noe Dussenne, Bryan Oko, Malcolm Puati, Jonathan Roch, Brandon Soppy, Gabriel Diakite, Olivier Custodio, Kaly Sene, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Tammy Abraham. Besiktas: Mert Gunok, Emir Topcu, Felix Uduokhai, Gabriel Paulista, Jonas Svensson, Orkun Kokcu, Wilfred Ndidi, Joao Mario, Ricardo Silva, Milot Rashica, Tammy Abraham.

Match facts and head-to-head

Lausanne have lost their last two matches in the Swiss league.

Besiktas have won their last three matches in all competitions.

These teams will meet for the first time in their history.

Prediction

The difference in experience and squad quality is obvious: Lausanne is just gaining European experience, while Besiktas regularly competes at the highest level. The Turkish club is in good shape and playing effective football. Given the visitors’ form and squad depth, the most logical bet looks to be “Besiktas to win with a (0) handicap” at odds of 1.69.