Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025

Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Istanbul Basaksehir
21 aug 2025, 13:45
- : -
International, Istanbul, Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu
Universitatea Craiova
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Istanbul Basaksehir
Odds: 1.65
One of the Conference League playoff clashes will take place on Thursday at the "Başakşehir Fatih Terim" Stadium in Istanbul, where the local side Başakşehir will host Universitatea Craiova. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The "Owls" continue to live up to their reputation as seasoned European campaigners: Çağdaş Atan’s team has not lost a single match in qualifying, confidently dispatched Chornomorets, and overcame Viking over two legs. Başakşehir have consistently competed in Europe in recent years, and this is already their third attempt to reach the Conference League group stage.

The team's strength remains its balance: the Turkish side makes minimal mistakes at the back, while up front, the attacking trio of Shomurodov, Brnić, and Da Costa takes center stage. The home stadium is another trump card: in Istanbul, the "Owls" look especially confident.

The Romanian club, led by Mirel Rădoi, also approaches the match in high spirits: five wins in their last six games signal the team's progress. In qualifying, Craiova got past Sarajevo and saw off Spartak Trnava, scoring a total of seven goals in their two home matches.

However, away from home, the Romanians have looked far less convincing — both of their Conference League away fixtures ended in defeat. The team’s weak link is defense: despite the attacking potential of Nsimba and Baiaram, the "Blue and Whites" concede regularly.

Probable line-ups

  • Başakşehir: Sengezer — Ebosele, Duarte, Opoku, Bulut — Ergün, Güneş — Brnić, Türüç, Shomurodov — Da Costa.
  • Universitatea Craiova: Lung — Stevanović, Screciu, Mogoș — Ștefan, Matei, Mekvabishvili, Crețu, Radulescu — Nsimba, Houri.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Başakşehir are unbeaten in the current Conference League qualifying campaign.
  • Craiova have lost both of their away matches in this European season.
  • The teams will meet for the first time in an official tournament.

Prediction

Başakşehir boast a more balanced squad, a stable defense, and are stronger at home. Craiova are dangerous in attack, but their poor away record makes it unlikely they'll secure a positive result. My recommendation here is to back a "Başakşehir win" at odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Win Istanbul Basaksehir
Odds: 1.65
