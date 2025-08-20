RU RU ES ES FR FR
Saliba confident Arsenal must improve to win the Premier League

Football news Today, 10:01
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Arsenal have finished their last three Premier League campaigns in second place, a run that has become the subject of fan mockery. But Gunners defender William Saliba is determined to put an end to that streak.

Details: The Frenchman admitted that the team has been missing something, though they still need to figure out exactly what. Only then, he believes, will Arsenal become champions.

Quote: "Of course, we've finished second three times in a row and we understand there's always been something missing. Now it's a new season, and we need to analyze what we haven't done well enough to win the league.

We won our first match and, of course, we want to be champions. We're going to give everything and need to be even better than we were in the previous three seasons. We're playing well, we're strong, but we're missing trophies. We have to win them with Arsenal to become even better," Saliba stated.

Reminder: Earlier, Mohamed Salah named Arsenal as the main contender to win the Premier League.

