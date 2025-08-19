Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 2 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the UEFA Conference League playoff qualifiers will be held on Thursday at the Miejski Stadium in Krakow, where Shakhtar Donetsk will host Swiss side Servette. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

The Ukrainian club kicked off their European campaign in the Europa League qualifiers, seeing off Ilves and Besiktas but falling to Panathinaikos in a penalty shootout. Notably, the Miners haven’t lost in regulation time during six qualification matches, winning three and drawing three. The team's main strength is their disciplined defense: in five of those games, their opponents failed to score.

On neutral Polish soil, Shakhtar look confident: in their last four home European fixtures, they have remained unbeaten, keeping a clean sheet every time. Offensively, the team is consistent—usually scoring one or two goals per match, making them reliable in terms of output but not excessive risk-takers.

The Geneva club endured a tough qualification path: first losing to Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, then bowing out to Utrecht in the Europa League. As a result, they're back in the Conference League, where they already have some experience—Servette reached the group stage in 2023. Despite their inconsistency in Europe, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s men tend to play with a defensive mindset.

Stats show the Swiss know how to shut up shop: in 7 of their last 8 Conference League matches, at least one side failed to score. But their away attack is a major concern—across their last four away games, they've found the net just once. That hints at potential struggles in the upcoming clash against a more experienced opponent.

Probable line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk: Dmytro Riznyk – Mykola Matvienko, Pedro Henrique Azevedo, Valerii Bondar, Yefim Konoplia – Oleh Ocheretko, Artem Bondarenko, Heorhii Sudakov – Nevertton, Pedrinho, Alisson.

Dmytro Riznyk – Mykola Matvienko, Pedro Henrique Azevedo, Valerii Bondar, Yefim Konoplia – Oleh Ocheretko, Artem Bondarenko, Heorhii Sudakov – Nevertton, Pedrinho, Alisson. Servette: Joël Mall – Anthony Baron, Bradley Mazikou, Dylan Bronn, Loun Srdjanovic – Lamine Fomba, Timothé Cognat – Alexis Antunes, Miroslav Stevanovic, Giotto Morandi – Keyan Varela.

Match facts and head-to-head

Shakhtar have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their 6 European qualifiers this season.

Servette have scored just 1 goal in their last 4 Conference League away games.

The Ukrainians have scored 1–2 goals in 10 of their last 12 European home fixtures.

Prediction

Given Shakhtar’s balance between defensive reliability and pragmatic attack, combined with Servette’s away struggles, it’s logical to expect the Ukrainian side to have the edge. The Miners have more experience and quality to get the result in Poland while likely keeping a clean sheet. Our pick: "Both teams to score – No" at 2.00.