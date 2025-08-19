RU RU ES ES FR FR
Levski vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Levski Sofia vs AZ Alkmaar prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Levski Sofia
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Sofia, Vasil Levski
AZ Alkmaar
One of the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round clashes will unfold this Thursday at the Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia, where Bulgarian side Levski host Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong odds for a winning outcome.

Match preview

The Bulgarian club began their campaign in the Europa League qualifiers but, after a setback in the second round, dropped into the Conference League, where they overcame Sabah with a 3-0 aggregate score. Stanimir Stoilov’s men have shown real defensive solidity: in five of their last six matches, they've kept their goal virtually untouched, conceding just once. The team relies on a tight defensive setup and rapid transitions into attack.

Levski have also found their form in the domestic league, winning four of their last five fixtures, including convincing victories over Slavia and Spartak. The Bulgarians’ key weapons are discipline and the ability to wait for the right moment—qualities that are crucial when facing stronger opponents.

The Dutch side confidently cleared two rounds in the Conference League qualifiers, thrashing Ilves (5-0) and dispatching Vaduz with ease (3-0 and 1-0). Domestically, AZ have started the season in prolific fashion, averaging nearly three goals per game—a testament to the attacking philosophy instilled by Pascal Jansen.

However, European away days have been a problem for the Alkmaar side: in their last 11 continental away games, they've suffered eight defeats and won just once. Their Achilles’ heel is the back line when playing on the road, where AZ consistently make mistakes and allow opponents to create chances.

Probable lineups

  • Levski: Vutsov — de Lima Costa, Makoun, Dimitrov, Neves Paulo Faustino — Kostadinov, Trdin, Kirilov, Rildo, Petkov — Everton Bala
  • AZ Alkmaar: Owusu-Oduro, Meijuma, Goes, Penetra, Wolf, Smit, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Poku, Parrott, Merdink

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Levski have played six European matches this season, all of which ended with under 2.5 total goals.
  • AZ have conceded in seven of their last eight European away games.
  • In Levski’s last five home games, they recorded a clean sheet victory three times.

Prediction

The Bulgarians are likely to play cautiously and focus on defensive solidity, fully aware of AZ’s dangerous attacking trio. The Dutch will look to impose a high tempo, but their shaky European away record is a concern. All signs point to a tense match with few clear-cut chances. The best bet here is 'Under 2.5 goals' at odds of 1.78.

