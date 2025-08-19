Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025/26 playoff round matches will take place on Thursday at the Tatran Stadium in Presov, Slovakia, where Ukrainian side Polissya will host Italian club Fiorentina. I'm going for a goals bet in this clash with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

The Zhytomyr-based club, led by Ruslan Rotan, has already navigated two qualifying rounds, overcoming Santa Coloma and Hungarian side Paksi. The team is known for its aggressive play, especially in the second half, and has been consistently finding the net—scoring in all four of their Conference League fixtures this campaign.

However, Polissya has also shown defensive vulnerabilities: conceding five goals—including three against the Andorran club—suggests that their attacking intent comes at the cost of defensive solidity. Still, the motivation to make a statement on the European stage gives Rotan's squad an extra spark.

The Viola finished sixth in Serie A last season and earned another shot at the Conference League, competing in the tournament for the fourth straight year. In the past three campaigns, they've consistently reached at least the semifinals, and this year they're again targeting silverware. Fiorentina are prolific in attack: they've scored at least twice in five of their last six matches in this competition.

At the same time, their away form is a concern—Fiorentina have failed to win in regulation time in eight of their last ten away games in the tournament. Their defensive frailties are underscored by a run of seven consecutive away matches without a clean sheet, conceding 12 goals in that span.

Probable lineups

Polissya: Volynets – Kravchenko, Chobotenko, Beskorovainyi, Mykhailichenko – Talles Costa, Babenko, Karaman – Hutsulyak, Gonçalves, Haiduchuk.

Volynets – Kravchenko, Chobotenko, Beskorovainyi, Mykhailichenko – Talles Costa, Babenko, Karaman – Hutsulyak, Gonçalves, Haiduchuk. Fiorentina: De Gea – Komuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri – Dodo, Fagioli, Gudmundsson, Zomm, Gosens – Dzeko, Kean.

Match facts and head-to-head

Polissya have scored in each of their four Conference League games this season.

Fiorentina have failed to win in regulation time in 8 of their last 10 away matches in the competition.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in Polissya’s last five games and in five of Fiorentina’s last six away Conference League fixtures.

Prediction

Given both teams’ attacking mentality and their shaky defenses, this match promises plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. Polissya will play boldly and look to ride the tournament’s momentum, but Fiorentina’s experience and quality should make the difference. Our bet: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78.