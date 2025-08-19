RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Polissya vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Polissya vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Polissya Zhytomyr vs Fiorentina prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Polissya Zhytomyr
Polissya Zhytomyr Polissya Zhytomyr Schedule Polissya Zhytomyr News Polissya Zhytomyr Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Presov, Tatran Stadion
Fiorentina
Fiorentina Fiorentina Schedule Fiorentina News Fiorentina Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2025/26 playoff round matches will take place on Thursday at the Tatran Stadium in Presov, Slovakia, where Ukrainian side Polissya will host Italian club Fiorentina. I'm going for a goals bet in this clash with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

The Zhytomyr-based club, led by Ruslan Rotan, has already navigated two qualifying rounds, overcoming Santa Coloma and Hungarian side Paksi. The team is known for its aggressive play, especially in the second half, and has been consistently finding the net—scoring in all four of their Conference League fixtures this campaign.

However, Polissya has also shown defensive vulnerabilities: conceding five goals—including three against the Andorran club—suggests that their attacking intent comes at the cost of defensive solidity. Still, the motivation to make a statement on the European stage gives Rotan's squad an extra spark.

The Viola finished sixth in Serie A last season and earned another shot at the Conference League, competing in the tournament for the fourth straight year. In the past three campaigns, they've consistently reached at least the semifinals, and this year they're again targeting silverware. Fiorentina are prolific in attack: they've scored at least twice in five of their last six matches in this competition.

At the same time, their away form is a concern—Fiorentina have failed to win in regulation time in eight of their last ten away games in the tournament. Their defensive frailties are underscored by a run of seven consecutive away matches without a clean sheet, conceding 12 goals in that span.

Probable lineups

  • Polissya: Volynets – Kravchenko, Chobotenko, Beskorovainyi, Mykhailichenko – Talles Costa, Babenko, Karaman – Hutsulyak, Gonçalves, Haiduchuk.
  • Fiorentina: De Gea – Komuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri – Dodo, Fagioli, Gudmundsson, Zomm, Gosens – Dzeko, Kean.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Polissya have scored in each of their four Conference League games this season.
  • Fiorentina have failed to win in regulation time in 8 of their last 10 away matches in the competition.
  • Over 2.5 goals were scored in Polissya’s last five games and in five of Fiorentina’s last six away Conference League fixtures.

Prediction

Given both teams’ attacking mentality and their shaky defenses, this match promises plenty of goal-scoring opportunities. Polissya will play boldly and look to ride the tournament’s momentum, but Fiorentina’s experience and quality should make the difference. Our bet: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: who will advance to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals? Sao Paulo Odds: 1.82 Atletico Nacional Recommended 1xBet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 11:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.81 ENPPI Bet now Melbet
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.7 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Amazulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 August 2025 AmaZulu Odds: 1.55 Marumo Gallants Recommended Melbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Petrojet Bet now 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 El-Gouna vs Ghazl El Mahalla: will El-Gouna claim another victory? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Melbet
FC Basel 1893 vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Basel vs Copenhagen: Who will gain the edge in the first leg of qualification? FC Basel 1893 Odds: 1.85 FC Copenhagen Recommended Mostbet
Fenerbahce vs Benfica prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Fenerbahçe vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.6 Benfica Bet now 1xBet
Celtic vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Celtic vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Celtic Odds: 1.68 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Sturm Graz prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Sturm Graz Recommended Mostbet
FC Basel 1893 vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Basel vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 20, 2025 FC Basel 1893 Odds: 1.81 FC Copenhagen Bet now Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 21, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.86 RFS Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores