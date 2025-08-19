Prediction on game W1(-2.5) Odds: 1.84 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the UEFA Conference League playoff matches will take place on Thursday at Selhurst Park in London, where Crystal Palace welcome Norwegian side Fredrikstad. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash that comes with solid chances for success.

Match preview

This is a historic moment for the Eagles: the club is making its European debut, boasting an FA Cup trophy and a recent English Super Cup victory over Liverpool. Despite UEFA’s controversial decision to demote them from the Europa League, Oliver Glasner’s squad looks focused and highly motivated.

Palace are rock-solid at home — a seven-game unbeaten streak proves that Selhurst Park is a real fortress. Over the weekend, the Eagles played away against Chelsea and earned a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge. Eberechi Eze remains the creative heartbeat up front, while Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to lead the line as the main finisher.

Andreas Hagen’s Norwegian side have hit a rough patch in recent months: just two wins in their last 14 games and an early Europa League qualifying exit at the hands of Midtjylland (1-5 on aggregate). Confidence is particularly shaky on the road — Fredrikstad haven’t won away in seven straight matches.

Still, Fredrikstad’s ace is Emil Holten, the team’s top scorer this season with six goals. If the attack can make the most of their limited chances and the defense withstands the pressure, the visitors will hope to leave London with a respectable result.

Probable lineups

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Esse, Eze; Mateta.

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Sosa; Esse, Eze; Mateta. Fredrikstad: Borsheim; Voledzi, Fredriksen, S. Owusu; Rafn, Metcalfe, L. Owusu, Olenschlaeger, Molde; Skogvold, Holten.

Match facts and head-to-head

Crystal Palace are making their European debut in the club’s history.

Fredrikstad haven’t won an away match since March 2025.

The sides have never faced each other in official competitions.

Prediction

Palace have a clear class advantage and boast a powerful attacking arsenal that should eventually break through the visitors’ defense. In their current form, Fredrikstad are unlikely to put up much of a fight, especially in London. I’m backing the hosts for a comfortable win, and my pick here is “Crystal Palace -2.5 handicap” at odds of 1.84.