RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Neman vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Neman vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Neman Grodno vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Neman Grodno
Neman Grodno Neman Grodno Schedule Neman Grodno Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Szeged, Szent Gellert Forum
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano Schedule Rayo Vallecano News Rayo Vallecano Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the Conference League playoff clashes will take place on Thursday at the Szent Gellért Forum in Szeged, where Belarusian side Neman will host Spain's Rayo Vallecano. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Belarusian club heads into the playoff round in high spirits: Igor Kovalevich's team has already survived three qualifying rounds, clinching their ticket in the third via penalties after a comeback against Klaksvik. This run has toughened the squad and revealed their character, but defensive lapses are still glaringly obvious.

Domestically, the team has been inconsistent: with nine wins and five losses, Neman sits only seventh in the table, despite recently being considered top contenders for medals. The club doesn't have a rich history in European competitions, making this playoff appearance a historic achievement for the Grodno side.

The Spaniards kicked off their La Liga campaign with a confident away win over Girona (3-1), immediately boosting the confidence of Iñigo Pérez's men. The squad brought to Hungary is well-balanced, blending Vanaku's experience and the pace of the wingers with a disciplined backline.

For the Madrid outfit, this is a Conference League debut, and their motivation to reach the group stage is sky-high. Rayo boasts plenty of attacking quality: Palazón, García, and De Frutos are capable of breaking down any defense — especially one as vulnerable as Neman's.

Probable lineups

  • Neman: Belov; Kuchinsky, Sadovnichiy, Parkhomenko, Pantya; Yakimov, Kazlov; Evdokimov, Pushnyakov, Suchkov; Savitskiy.
  • Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Chavarría, Fernández, Lejeune, Ratiu; López, Siss; García, Díaz, Palazón; De Frutos.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first official European meeting between Neman and Rayo.
  • Neman has never played in the group stage of the Conference League.
  • Rayo Vallecano are making their European debut under Iñigo Pérez.

Prediction

Neman have reached this stage thanks to their fighting spirit, but their defense doesn't look reliable against Rayo's attacking arsenal. The Spaniards have both speed and creativity, which should allow them to create plenty of chances. The bet here is on "Rayo Vallecano to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W2(-1.5)
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sao Paulo vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 São Paulo vs Atlético Nacional: who will advance to the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals? Sao Paulo Odds: 1.82 Atletico Nacional Recommended 1xBet
Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 11:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.81 ENPPI Bet now Melbet
Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Orlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.7 Stellenbosch Bet now 1xBet
AmaZulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction South African Betway Premiership 20 aug 2025, 13:30 Amazulu vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 August 2025 AmaZulu Odds: 1.55 Marumo Gallants Recommended Melbet
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Petrojet Bet now 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Ghazl Al Mahalla prediction Premier League Egypt 20 aug 2025, 14:00 El-Gouna vs Ghazl El Mahalla: will El-Gouna claim another victory? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.61 Ghazl Al Mahalla Bet now Melbet
FC Basel 1893 vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Basel vs Copenhagen: Who will gain the edge in the first leg of qualification? FC Basel 1893 Odds: 1.85 FC Copenhagen Recommended Mostbet
Fenerbahce vs Benfica prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Fenerbahçe vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 20 August 2025 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.6 Benfica Bet now 1xBet
Celtic vs Kairat Almaty prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Celtic vs Kairat prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Celtic Odds: 1.68 Kairat Almaty Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Sturm Graz prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Sturm prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 20, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Sturm Graz Recommended Mostbet
FC Basel 1893 vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 20 aug 2025, 15:00 Basel vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 20, 2025 FC Basel 1893 Odds: 1.81 FC Copenhagen Bet now Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 21, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.86 RFS Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores