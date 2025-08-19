Prediction on game W2(-1.5) Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the Conference League playoff clashes will take place on Thursday at the Szent Gellért Forum in Szeged, where Belarusian side Neman will host Spain's Rayo Vallecano. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Belarusian club heads into the playoff round in high spirits: Igor Kovalevich's team has already survived three qualifying rounds, clinching their ticket in the third via penalties after a comeback against Klaksvik. This run has toughened the squad and revealed their character, but defensive lapses are still glaringly obvious.

Domestically, the team has been inconsistent: with nine wins and five losses, Neman sits only seventh in the table, despite recently being considered top contenders for medals. The club doesn't have a rich history in European competitions, making this playoff appearance a historic achievement for the Grodno side.

The Spaniards kicked off their La Liga campaign with a confident away win over Girona (3-1), immediately boosting the confidence of Iñigo Pérez's men. The squad brought to Hungary is well-balanced, blending Vanaku's experience and the pace of the wingers with a disciplined backline.

For the Madrid outfit, this is a Conference League debut, and their motivation to reach the group stage is sky-high. Rayo boasts plenty of attacking quality: Palazón, García, and De Frutos are capable of breaking down any defense — especially one as vulnerable as Neman's.

Probable lineups

Neman: Belov; Kuchinsky, Sadovnichiy, Parkhomenko, Pantya; Yakimov, Kazlov; Evdokimov, Pushnyakov, Suchkov; Savitskiy.

Belov; Kuchinsky, Sadovnichiy, Parkhomenko, Pantya; Yakimov, Kazlov; Evdokimov, Pushnyakov, Suchkov; Savitskiy. Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Chavarría, Fernández, Lejeune, Ratiu; López, Siss; García, Díaz, Palazón; De Frutos.

Match facts and head-to-head

This is the first official European meeting between Neman and Rayo.

Neman has never played in the group stage of the Conference League.

Rayo Vallecano are making their European debut under Iñigo Pérez.

Prediction

Neman have reached this stage thanks to their fighting spirit, but their defense doesn't look reliable against Rayo's attacking arsenal. The Spaniards have both speed and creativity, which should allow them to create plenty of chances. The bet here is on "Rayo Vallecano to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.60.