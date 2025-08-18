Prediction on game W1(-2.0) Odds: 1.68 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, Celtic Park in Glasgow will host the first leg of the 2025/26 Champions League play-off round between Scotland’s Celtic and Kazakhstan’s Kairat. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Brendan Rodgers’ side traditionally enters as favorites, especially on their home turf. While their recent Champions League record hasn’t always been inspiring (just 4 wins in 25 matches), the team consistently shows character and attacking intent at home. Notably, both teams have scored in nearly every one of Celtic’s last nine games at Celtic Park.

At the same time, defense remains a weak spot: the club has conceded in 12 of their last 13 home matches in the Champions League. However, their attacking firepower and international experience allow the Scots to look to the future with confidence. Against Kairat, they’ll be aiming to settle the tie in the very first leg.

The Almaty side have come a long way, battling through three qualifying rounds, with home matches playing a decisive role every time. The team has shown discipline in defense and effectiveness from set pieces, but their away results have been far less impressive. In fact, a lack of wins in their last six Champions League away fixtures remains the main obstacle to taking the next step.

Despite this, Kairat have already proven they can spring surprises — just look at their penalty shootout win over Slovan. Rafael Urazbakhtin has built a team that knows how to dig deep and wait for their moment. However, against a side of Celtic’s caliber, defensive resilience alone may not be enough.

Probable lineups

Celtic: Schmeichel – Tierney, Scales, Carter-Vickers, Johnston – Hatate, McGregor, Nygren – Maeda, Ida, Forrest

Schmeichel – Tierney, Scales, Carter-Vickers, Johnston – Hatate, McGregor, Nygren – Maeda, Ida, Forrest Kairat: Zarutsky – Martynovich, Sorokin, Mata, Tapalov – Gromyko, Arad, Glazer – Edmilson Filho, Jorginho Costa, Satpayev

Match facts and head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other in European competition.

Celtic have conceded in 12 of their last 13 home Champions League matches.

Kairat have not won away in their last six Champions League outings.

Prediction

The Scots are clear favorites thanks to their experience, squad depth, and the passionate support of their fans. Celtic Park is a fortress where even Europe’s elite struggle, and for Kairat, this looks like an almost impossible mission. The visitors will likely try to play cautiously, but the difference in quality and European pedigree should be decisive. The recommended bet here is “Celtic to win with a -2.0 handicap” at odds of 1.68.