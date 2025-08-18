Prediction on game Win Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Wednesday, the Aspmyra Stadium in the Norwegian city of Bodø will host the first leg of the Champions League play-off round between local side Bodø/Glimt and Austria's Sturm Graz. Here’s a betting tip on the result of this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Norwegian club is once again proving its dominance in the Eliteserien and now aims to transfer that consistency onto the European stage. Winning the domestic league allowed Bodø/Glimt to start their Champions League qualification campaign, and they’ve already navigated several rounds. At home, the Scandinavians are rock-solid: seven consecutive wins in European competitions on their own turf — nothing speaks louder.

Matches at Aspmyra Stadium turn into a true trial for visiting teams. The hosts regularly score at least two goals and rarely allow opponents to find the net. Obvious squad improvements during the offseason also suggest that the home side is ready for a serious battle for a spot in the main draw.

Sturm Graz enters the European season with ambitions to replicate last year’s run to the Champions League group stage. However, the team’s recent qualifying campaigns raise doubts: in both 2022 and 2023, they were knocked out in their first round of participation. Now, starting again from the play-offs, the clash with Bodø/Glimt will be their first major test.

Sturm’s away form in the Champions League is particularly concerning. Seven straight defeats on the road with a cumulative goal difference of 4:18 tells its own story. While the team is capable of disciplined defensive play, they desperately lack attacking output and consistency away from home.

Probable lineups

Bodø/Glimt: Hauger – Kinte, Guddal, Skjærvik – Norheim, Edvardsson, Jenssen, Hjerte-Dal, Kornic – Erlien, Kamo

Hauger – Kinte, Guddal, Skjærvik – Norheim, Edvardsson, Jenssen, Hjerte-Dal, Kornic – Erlien, Kamo Sturm: Kristensen – Johnston, Aivu, Lavalee, Karic – Gorenc-Stankovic, Horvat, Chukwuani – Kiteishvili, Grgic, Beving

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never previously met in European competitions.

Bodø/Glimt have won seven straight home matches in the UCL, scoring at least two goals in each.

Sturm have lost all of their last seven away matches in the Champions League, with a combined goal difference of 4:18.

Prediction

Given Bodø/Glimt’s formidable home form and Sturm’s outright struggles on the road, the Norwegians look like clear favourites for this first leg. The hosts not only excel in converting chances but also boast a rock-solid defense. For the Austrians, withstanding the coming onslaught will be a tall order, and the stats suggest they are not up to it. Our tip: Bodø/Glimt to win at odds of 1.65.