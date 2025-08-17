RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ferencváros vs Qarabağ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 19 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ferencvaros vs Qarabag FK prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Ferencvaros
19 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Budapest, Groupama Arena
Qarabag FK
On Tuesday, the Ferencváros Stadium in Budapest will host the first leg of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League play-off between Hungarian side Ferencváros and Azerbaijan's Qarabağ. Both teams have successfully navigated two previous qualifying rounds and now face off in a head-to-head battle for a coveted group stage spot. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as the odds look promising.

Match preview

The Hungarian club, managed by Robbie Keane, confidently advanced through two qualifying rounds, knocking out Noah and Ludogorets in succession. Their 3-0 triumph in the second leg against the Bulgarians was especially telling, as the team displayed maturity in attack and solidity at the back. However, it’s worth noting that Ferencváros conceded four goals against a modest opponent in the previous round, highlighting some defensive instability.

At home, Ferencváros are not always unbreakable: in 7 of their last 9 Champions League home games, the Hungarians have allowed their opponents to score. Nevertheless, their attacking potential is impressive — more often than not, they find the net in both halves, making them a threat at any stage of the match. An ongoing five-game unbeaten run on the European stage bolsters fans’ optimism.

Qarabağ, under Gurban Gurbanov, have cruised through qualification, facing little resistance in previous rounds. Victories over Shelbourne and Shkëndija showcased not only their offensive power but also their disciplined defending — the team has conceded just once in four matches. Qarabağ were particularly dominant in their home leg against the Macedonians, routing the opposition 5-1.

Interestingly, Qarabağ traditionally feel comfortable on the road: they've won 4 of their last 5 Champions League away games, consistently scoring at least twice. This approach allows the club to balance caution with aggression. For Qarabağ, this is a historic opportunity to return to the group stage for the first time since the 2017/18 season.

Probable line-ups

  • Ferencváros: Dénes Dibusz – Gábor Szalai, Stefan Gartenmann, Thun Raemakers – Callum O’Dowda, Chebrail Makreckis, Bence Eötvös, Alex Tóth, Gavriel Kanichowsky – Barnabás Varga, Lenny Joseph.
  • Qarabağ: Mateusz Kochalski – Behlul Mustafazade, Kevin Medina, Mateus Silva, Elvin Jafarguliyev – Abdellah Zoubir, Kady, Leandro Andrade, Pedro Bicalho, Marko Janković – Nariman Akhundzade.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ferencváros have avoided defeat in 7 of their last 8 Champions League matches.
  • Qarabağ have scored in 9 of their last 10 tournament games, including away fixtures.
  • The Hungarian side have conceded at home in 7 of their last 9 UCL matches.

Prediction

The Hungarians are traditionally dangerous on their own turf and boast a wealth of attacking options, but their defensive inconsistencies are a concern. Qarabağ, meanwhile, are in excellent form, clinical in front of goal, and particularly effective away from home. In this scenario, betting on "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.91 looks like a smart play.

