RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Primeira Liga Portugal Predictions Gil Vicente vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

Gil Vicente vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Gil Vicente vs FC Porto prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Gil Vicente
Gil Vicente Gil Vicente Schedule Gil Vicente News Gil Vicente Transfers
Primeira Liga Portugal Primeira Liga Portugal Table Primeira Liga Portugal Fixtures Primeira Liga Portugal Predictions
18 aug 2025, 15:15
- : -
Portugal, Barcelos, Municipal de Barcelos
FC Porto
FC Porto FC Porto Schedule FC Porto News FC Porto Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.1
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

On Monday evening at the Cidade de Barcelos stadium, Gil Vicente and Porto will clash in the second round of the Liga Portugal. Both sides kicked off the season with victories and are eager to keep the momentum going, but the quality and ambitions of the teams are clearly on different levels. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Gil Vicente finished last season only in 13th place, but the start of the new campaign has been promising: the team defeated Nacional (2-0), with Pablo and Luís Esteves both finding the net in the first half. At home, Gil Vicente traditionally play with courage, and last season they even took down Porto here (3-1).

The team has shown attacking progress—scoring in six consecutive matches, with Luís Esteves and Pablo already staking their claim as leaders in the opening round. However, their defense remains inconsistent, often allowing opponents space for dangerous chances.

The "Dragons" are the favorites for this match: Sérgio Conceição's side cruised past Vitória Guimarães (3-0) thanks to a brace from Samu Agehova and a clinical finish from Pepe. Porto are riding a four-game winning streak in the league and are clearly determined to reclaim the title after a three-year drought.

Last season, the club collected 29 points away from home, with five wins in their last seven road games. Yet, their defense hasn't always been watertight: just two clean sheets in the last nine away matches suggest the hosts are very capable of troubling Diogo Costa.

Probable lineups

  • Gil Vicente: Andrew — Hevertton, Buatu, Elimbi Gilbert, Konan — Cáceres, Bamba — Bermejo, Esteves, M. Fernandes — Pablo.
  • Porto: Diogo Costa — M. Fernandes, Bednarek, N. Pérez, A. Costa — Veiga, Varela, Fröholdt — Sainz, Agehova, Pepe.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Gil Vicente have scored in six consecutive league games.
  • Both teams have found the net in four of the last five head-to-head encounters.
  • Porto have won 50% of their meetings against "The Roosters" historically and are on a four-game league winning streak.

Prediction

Despite the visitors' favorite status, the match in Barcelos promises to be a difficult one: the hosts are known for snatching points against the big guns. The best bet looks to be "Both teams to score" at 2.10—Gil Vicente attack bravely, and Porto simply don't know how to play for anything but victory.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.1
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Inter Miami CF vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy: Who will come out on top in this clash? Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.51 LA Galaxy Recommended 1xBet
DR Congo vs Morocco prediction African Nations Championship 17 aug 2025, 08:00 DR Congo vs Morocco: who will advance to the African Nations Championship playoffs? DR Congo Odds: 1.8 Morocco Bet now Mostbet
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 17 aug 2025, 09:00 Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17 August 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.86 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 17 aug 2025, 09:00 Chelsea - Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 17, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.7 Crystal Palace Recommended Melbet
SV Atlas Delmenhorst vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 17 aug 2025, 09:30 Delmenhorst vs Borussia Mönchengladbach: Will the team reach the DFB-Pokal round of 16? SV Atlas Delmenhorst Odds: 1.72 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Mostbet
Jahn Regensburg vs FC Koln prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 17 aug 2025, 09:30 Regensburg vs Köln: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — August 17, 2025 Jahn Regensburg Odds: 1.73 FC Koln Bet now Mostbet
Celta Vigo vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 17 aug 2025, 11:00 Celta Vigo vs Getafe: Will Celta Vigo kick off the new season with a win? Celta Vigo Odds: 1.75 Getafe Recommended Melbet
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League 17 aug 2025, 11:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17.08.2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.93 Arsenal Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction English Premier League 17 aug 2025, 11:30 Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 17, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.74 Arsenal Bet now Melbet
Hallescher FC vs Augsburg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 17 aug 2025, 12:00 Hallescher vs Augsburg: Who will kick off the DFB-Pokal with a win? Hallescher FC Odds: 1.8 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
Monza vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia 17 aug 2025, 12:00 Monza vs Frosinone prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025 Monza Odds: 1.71 Frosinone Bet now Melbet
Athletic Club vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 17 aug 2025, 13:30 Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17 August 2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.62 Sevilla Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores