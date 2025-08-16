Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.1 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Monday evening at the Cidade de Barcelos stadium, Gil Vicente and Porto will clash in the second round of the Liga Portugal. Both sides kicked off the season with victories and are eager to keep the momentum going, but the quality and ambitions of the teams are clearly on different levels. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with solid chances for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Gil Vicente finished last season only in 13th place, but the start of the new campaign has been promising: the team defeated Nacional (2-0), with Pablo and Luís Esteves both finding the net in the first half. At home, Gil Vicente traditionally play with courage, and last season they even took down Porto here (3-1).

The team has shown attacking progress—scoring in six consecutive matches, with Luís Esteves and Pablo already staking their claim as leaders in the opening round. However, their defense remains inconsistent, often allowing opponents space for dangerous chances.

The "Dragons" are the favorites for this match: Sérgio Conceição's side cruised past Vitória Guimarães (3-0) thanks to a brace from Samu Agehova and a clinical finish from Pepe. Porto are riding a four-game winning streak in the league and are clearly determined to reclaim the title after a three-year drought.

Last season, the club collected 29 points away from home, with five wins in their last seven road games. Yet, their defense hasn't always been watertight: just two clean sheets in the last nine away matches suggest the hosts are very capable of troubling Diogo Costa.

Probable lineups

Gil Vicente: Andrew — Hevertton, Buatu, Elimbi Gilbert, Konan — Cáceres, Bamba — Bermejo, Esteves, M. Fernandes — Pablo.

Match facts and head-to-head

Gil Vicente have scored in six consecutive league games.

Both teams have found the net in four of the last five head-to-head encounters.

Porto have won 50% of their meetings against "The Roosters" historically and are on a four-game league winning streak.

Prediction

Despite the visitors' favorite status, the match in Barcelos promises to be a difficult one: the hosts are known for snatching points against the big guns. The best bet looks to be "Both teams to score" at 2.10—Gil Vicente attack bravely, and Porto simply don't know how to play for anything but victory.