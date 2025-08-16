RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Coppa Italia Predictions Torino vs Modena prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

Torino vs Modena prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Torino vs Modena prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
18 aug 2025, 15:15
- : -
Italy,
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On August 18, 2025, at the Olimpico di Torino stadium in Turin, the first round of the Coppa Italia will see Torino take on Modena. Both sides are undergoing a rebuilding phase under new managers and will be eager to kick off the season with a victory. Here’s my take on the outcome of this intriguing clash.

Match preview

The Granata wrapped up last season in 11th place, but their campaign ended on a sour note: just one win in their final nine matches and a worrying lack of attacking threat, with only one goal scored in the last five rounds. New head coach Marco Baroni is expected to inject fresh energy into the squad and faces the main challenge of boosting their attacking output.

This summer, Torino reinforced their ranks with some exciting signings: Giovanni Simeone bolstered the attack, while Cesare Casadei and Tino Anjorin strengthened the midfield. However, the departure of key midfielder Samuele Ricci could complicate their control in the center of the park. Despite a shaky pre-season, Torino’s squad quality is superior, and fans expect the Bulls to advance to the second round without any surprises.

The Canarini also finished 11th in Serie B last season—a result that underlines their stability since returning from the third tier just three years ago. New manager Andrea Sottil, a former Torino player, is expected to instill more grit and courage in his side, especially when facing top-flight opponents.

Modena enjoyed a strong pre-season, winning all four of their friendlies. The summer transfer window saw targeted additions, including experienced forward Grégoire Defrel and midfielder Francesco Zampano. The team heads to Turin under little pressure and will look to stay organized, hoping to capitalize on any mistakes from the hosts.

Probable lineups

  • Torino: Paleari — Pedersen, Maripán, Coco, Biraghi — Casadei, Ilić — Ngonge, Vlašić, Aboukhlal — Simeone.
  • Modena: Gagno — Bejuku, Dellavalle, Cauz — Zampano, Magnino, Santoro, Gerli, Cotali — Mendes, Defrel.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Torino have won the Coppa Italia five times, while Modena have never reached the final.
  • Last year, Modena were knocked out by Napoli only on penalties at this same stage of the competition.
  • This will be the teams’ first official Coppa Italia meeting in the past ten years.

Prediction

Despite a shaky pre-season, Torino boast a higher level of individual quality and squad depth. With Baroni keen to make a statement in his official debut, the hosts should have the edge.

