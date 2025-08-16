Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Monday, August 18, 2025, the Alberto Picco Stadium in La Spezia will host the first round of the Coppa Italia, where local side Spezia take on Sampdoria. Both Serie B teams with big ambitions will battle for a spot in the tournament's second round. I suggest betting on goals in this match, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

The "Little Eagles" failed to secure a return to Serie A last season, falling short against Cremonese in the playoff final. Still, Luca D’Angelo’s squad left a solid impression with consistent attacking play—though without any spectacular goal fests. In nine of their last eleven official matches, Spezia scored between one and two goals per game—a stat that underlines the reliability, but not aggressiveness, of their attack.

At home, Spezia show real fighting spirit. Five of their last six home matches also ended with the same 1-2 goal range. Backed by their home crowd, the hosts will surely try to impose a tough contest and seize any opportunity to break through the visitors’ defense.

The "Blucerchiati" survived relegation to Serie C last season with a decisive victory over Salernitana in the play-out. Under Massimo Donati, the team has shored up its defense, a key factor in those crucial games. However, Sampdoria remain vulnerable away from home—conceding between one and two goals in nine of their last eleven official away fixtures.

Despite this, Sampdoria are showing improvement in attack, especially against mid-table opponents. The team displays resilience and are unbeaten in their last six matches, striking a balance between scoring and solidity. In La Spezia, the visitors face a real test, but they have the resources to fight for a place in the next round.

Probable lineups

Spezia: Gori — Wisniewski, Hristov, Mateju — Elia, S. Esposito, Nagy, Bandinelli, Aurelio — F. Esposito, Di Serio.

Gori — Wisniewski, Hristov, Mateju — Elia, S. Esposito, Nagy, Bandinelli, Aurelio — F. Esposito, Di Serio. Sampdoria: Ghidotti — Veroli, Ferrari, Riccio — Venuti, Vieira, Yepes, Meulensteen, Depaoli — Coda, Sibilli.

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last 11 official matches, Spezia scored between 1 and 2 goals each time.

Sampdoria also conceded within this range in 9 of their last 11 away games.

Head-to-head clashes between these sides have typically been low-scoring: only 33% of meetings saw over 2.5 total goals.

Prediction

This match promises to be a cautious affair, packed with midfield battles. Spezia will look to capitalize on home advantage, but Sampdoria know how to stifle opponents’ attacking bursts. The optimal bet is "Under 2.5 goals" at 1.65, reflecting both teams’ current form and statistical trends.