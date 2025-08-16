RU RU ES ES FR FR
Elche vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Elche vs Real Betis prediction
18 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Elche, Estadio Martinez Valero
The La Liga opening round clash between Elche and Betis is set for August 18 at the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche. I suggest a bet on goals in this encounter, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Eder Sarabia, the club returned to La Liga thanks to a rock-solid defense and impressive home form. Last season in the Segunda, Elche conceded the fewest goals in the league and lost at home only three times, laying the foundation for their promotion. The summer saw the squad refreshed with new signings, including midfielders Netu and Redondo, as well as forward Rodriguez.

Ahead of the new campaign, Elche played a series of friendlies, alternating between wins and defeats. This raises some questions about their attack, but the team has retained its fighting spirit and home confidence. An extra factor is their five-match unbeaten streak in La Liga, stretching back to their previous spell in the top flight.

Manuel Pellegrini continues to mold a competitive Betis side despite losing key players. Iglesias, Rodriguez and Silva have departed, and captain Isco is sidelined once again through injury. However, the arrivals of Riquelme, Deossa and defender Nathan could inject fresh energy into the team.

Last season, Betis maintained a consistent presence in the European places, finishing sixth. Their preseason form has been patchy, but they remain traditionally strong on the road and always dangerous in attack. Pellegrini's experience is also crucial—he knows how to adapt his side even in the face of lineup challenges.

Probable lineups

  • Elche: Dituro – Donald, Affengruber, Bigas – Febas, Valera, Mendoza, Nunez – Daoudi, Rafa Nunez.
  • Betis: Lopez – Nathan, Ruibal, Rodriguez, Mendy – Deossa, Fornals, Altimira, Loasada – Bakambu, Hernandez.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Elche are unbeaten at home in their last 4 La Liga matches.
  • Betis have scored in 9 consecutive away league games.
  • Their last head-to-head at Elche's ground was a thrilling 2-3 goal fest.

Prediction

The hosts boast a solid defensive structure and strong home support, but keeping a clean sheet against Betis will be a huge challenge. The visitors are consistent scorers but also concede in almost every match. A bet on both teams to score looks like a logical choice.

