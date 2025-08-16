RU RU ES ES FR FR
Leeds vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 18.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Leeds vs Everton prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
18 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Leeds, Elland Road
One of the fixtures of the Premier League's opening round will take place on Monday at Elland Road in Leeds, where the local side Leeds United will host Everton. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Leeds' return to the Premier League after a two-year absence is an event the club has meticulously prepared for. Daniel Farke's side stormed to the Championship title with a staggering 100 points and a prolific attack (95 goals), but now they’ll face a whole new level of challenge—the world’s most competitive league.

During the off-season, the squad was bolstered by key signings: defenders Gudmundsson and Bijol, goalkeeper Lucas Perry, and midfielders Sean Longstaff and Anton Shah. Still, it's worth remembering that their winless streak in the Premier League stretches to nine matches dating back to their previous stint, so the psychological pressure hasn’t disappeared.

Under David Moyes, the Toffees have found much-needed stability, finishing last season in 13th place—their best result in years. The team has shored up its defense, conceding just 44 goals—a feat not achieved in nearly a decade.

Despite a disappointing run in summer friendlies, Everton remain a well-structured, resilient side. The additions of Grealish, Alcaraz, and Dewsbury-Hall should inject creativity into their attack, while their solid defensive core remains the club’s trademark.

Probable lineups

  • Leeds: Lucas Perry – Isak Schmidt, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, Gabriel Gudmundsson – Ao Tanaka, Ethan Ampadu, Anton Shah – Degnand Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Daniel James.
  • Everton: Jordan Pickford – Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Jake O’Brien, Jarrad Branthwaite – Idrissa Gueye, James Garner – Carlos Alcaraz, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye – Thierno Barry.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Leeds have not won any of their last 9 Premier League matches.
  • Everton have lost just 3 of their last 18 league games.
  • In their last 12 away Premier League matches, the Toffees have not conceded more than one goal per game.

Prediction

Leeds return to the Premier League with big ambitions, but historically, the team has struggled to hit the ground running after promotion from the Championship. Everton, meanwhile, have built solid momentum under Moyes and are defensively confident, which could be the decisive factor here. Our bet: Everton (draw no bet) at 2.24— the visitors are unlikely to fall to the newly promoted side, boasting a more cohesive and balanced squad.

