On August 17, the U-Power Stadium in Monza will host the second round of the Coppa Italia, where the local side Monza will take on Frosinone. Both teams compete in Serie B and are aiming for a successful start to the season, but the home advantage and summer results make Monza the slight favorite going into this clash.

Match preview

Monza come into this fixture off the back of a solid pre-season, having defeated Giana Erminio and Albinoleffe, and put up a good fight against Atalanta (1-2) and Inter (2-2, lost on penalties). Under the guidance of Paolo Bianco, who was appointed with the goal of returning the club to Serie A, the team has shown a tight defensive setup and pragmatic attacking play.

At home, Monza traditionally play with aggression and look to set a high tempo from the opening minutes. This summer, the club managed to keep hold of its core squad, and in friendlies always found the net, underlining the stability of their attacking line.

Frosinone, meanwhile, only avoided relegation from Serie B on the final matchday last season, but now hope for a more stable campaign under new head coach Massimiliano Alvini. Their off-season featured a positive run of friendlies, including a 3-0 win over Casarano, but a defeat to Benevento (0-1) highlighted that consistency is still lacking.

Away matches remain a problem for Frosinone—during the closing stretch of last season, they managed just one win in their last four road games. However, the club is capable of springing surprises, especially in cup battles where motivation often comes to the fore.

Probable lineups

Monza : S. Pizzignacco – P. Pereira, L. Caldirola, A. Carboni – S. Birindelli, A. Bianco, J. Akpa, G. Kyriakopoulos – P. Ciurria, K. Baldé, G. Caprari.

: S. Pizzignacco – P. Pereira, L. Caldirola, A. Carboni – S. Birindelli, A. Bianco, J. Akpa, G. Kyriakopoulos – P. Ciurria, K. Baldé, G. Caprari. Frosinone: M. Cerofolini – A. Oyono, D. Bettella, I. Monterisi – F. Lucioni, I. Vural, E. Bohinen, B. Koné, G. Oyono – G. Ambrosino, A. Partipilo.

Match facts and head-to-head

Monza have avoided defeat in 6 of their last 8 head-to-head matches against Frosinone.

Monza have scored in each of their 6 summer friendlies.

83% of the meetings between these clubs have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Prediction

Monza hold the technical edge and boast a higher-quality squad, with home advantage further boosting their chances. Frosinone are capable of creating chances, but their attack is less reliable. Expect Monza to avoid defeat and for the match to be entertaining—1X + over 1.5 goals.