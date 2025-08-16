RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Nantes vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025

Nantes vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Nantes
17 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire
Paris Saint-Germain
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the clashes of the opening round of the French championship will take place on Sunday at the Beaujoire stadium, where local side Nantes host the reigning champions, PSG. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with strong chances of success.

Match preview

The Bretons finished in the lower half of the table for the second consecutive year, once again fighting for survival. Last season, they ended up 13th, managing only 8 wins, while their home games were the lowest scoring in Ligue 1 with an average of 2.2 goals per match. Their summer friendlies were disappointing, with 4 losses in 5 games.

The offseason was turbulent: new head coach Luís Castro arrived from Dunkerque, and the squad underwent significant changes. A number of key players departed, including Lafont, Castelletto, Mollet, and Simon, and most replacements came from abroad or Ligue 2. In such circumstances, cohesion is hard to expect right away.

PSG enjoyed the best season in their history, winning all domestic trophies and claiming their first-ever Champions League. Luis Enrique kept the core of the team intact, with key reinforcements in defense thanks to Ilya Zabarnyi and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. Even away from home, PSG remain a formidable force, as shown by their record-breaking 39-match unbeaten run in Ligue 1—an all-time best among Europe’s top five leagues.

This summer, the team didn’t play any friendlies because they were competing in the Club World Cup, where they lost 0-3 to Chelsea in the final. Earlier this week, PSG claimed the UEFA Super Cup, snatching a draw against Tottenham with five minutes remaining and winning on penalties. The Parisians have shown an ability to win even in tough situations, which is particularly dangerous for a “raw” opponent.

Probable lineups

  • Nantes: Anthony Lopes – Taylel Tati, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelvin Amian, Nicolas Cozza – Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Johann Lepenant, Louis Leroux – Yassine Benhattab, Bahereba Guirassy, Mostafa Mohamed.
  • PSG: Lucas Chevalier – Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi – Désiré Doué, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • PSG have won 10 of their last 12 Ligue 1 matches at Nantes.
  • Nantes have scored in 7 of their last 9 league games.
  • In 7 of PSG’s last 10 away wins over Nantes, they triumphed by at least a two-goal margin.

Prediction

The difference in class and team chemistry is obvious. PSG approach this match as overwhelming favorites with a record away unbeaten streak. Nantes have many new players and a new coach, making the start of the season especially challenging for them.

