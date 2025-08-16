Prediction on game W1(+1.0) Odds: 1.85 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the opening round fixtures of the Spanish championship will take place on Sunday at the Cornella-El Prat stadium, where local side Espanyol will host Atlético Madrid. Here’s a value bet suggestion on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds boost.

Match preview

The Catalans finished last season in 14th place, only securing their La Liga status in the final round. Despite a tough campaign, Manolo González’s team showed real character at the end and went unbeaten in six pre-season friendlies. Espanyol have always been strong at home, collecting 71% of their points on their own turf.

The squad saw a few targeted changes over the summer: first-choice goalkeeper Joan García departed, while striker Roberto Fernández was the marquee signing. The team continues to rely on well-organized defending and midfield control, as highlighted by the stats—Espanyol have conceded no more than one goal in 11 of their last 13 home matches.

Diego Simeone’s side once again finished third, underlining their reputation as one of La Liga’s defensive powerhouses. Conceding just 30 goals, only Athletic Bilbao bettered them in that department. However, away form remains a concern—Atlético managed only two wins in their last seven league trips, and only one of those was by more than a single goal.

It was a busy off-season: De Paul, Vermeeren, Lino, Riquelme, and Correa left the club, while Baena, Almada, Cardoso, and two defenders—Gantzko and Ruggeri—came in. These transfers add attacking flexibility and defensive depth, but Atlético may still be searching for their best balance early in the season.

Probable lineups

Espanyol : Ángel Fortuño – Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Carlos Romero, Pablo Ramón – Ramon Terrats, Edu Expósito, Pol Lozano – Antonio Roca, Roberto Fernández Jaén, Javi Puado.

: Ángel Fortuño – Omar El Hilali, Fernando Calero, Carlos Romero, Pablo Ramón – Ramon Terrats, Edu Expósito, Pol Lozano – Antonio Roca, Roberto Fernández Jaén, Javi Puado. Atlético Madrid: Jan Oblak – Javi Galán, Robin Le Normand, Clément Lenglet – Marcos Llorente, Koke, Conor Gallagher, Álex Baena – Alexander Sørloth, Julián Álvarez, Giuliano Simeone.

Match facts and head-to-head

Espanyol have avoided defeat in 11 of their last 13 La Liga home matches.

Atlético have won only two of their last seven away league games.

In Barcelona, Atlético have beaten Espanyol only twice in their last seven visits, both times by the narrowest of margins.

Prediction

Considering Espanyol’s knack for grinding out results at home and Atlético’s struggles to dominate on the road, a handicap bet in favor of the hosts looks like a logical choice. The Catalans are in solid form and capable of making life difficult even for top-tier opponents.