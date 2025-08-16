RU RU ES ES FR FR
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17.08.2025

Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 17.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction Photo: premierleague.com / Author unknown
17 aug 2025, 11:30
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Prediction on game Win Arsenal
Odds: 1.93
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the most anticipated opening clashes of the Premier League's first round will light up the legendary Old Trafford, where Manchester United host Arsenal. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this showdown with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Last season was one of the club’s worst in the past half-century: just 42 points and a 15th-place finish in the Premier League. Over the summer, the team made significant reinforcements, bringing in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko, but lost Rashford, Evans, Lindelof, and Eriksen. Despite decent preseason results, integrating the newcomers into Erik ten Hag’s system quickly will be no easy task.

At Old Trafford, United consistently dropped points last season, losing seven of their last twelve home matches. Problems converting chances and inconsistent defending remain their main weaknesses. On top of that, injuries to key players like Lisandro Martinez and uncertainty surrounding Andre Onana could make the start even more challenging.

The Gunners, once again, missed out on the title, finishing second, and did so with their worst stats in the last three years. This summer, Arteta reshaped the squad, strengthening it with Madueke, Gyokeres, Zubimendi, and Mosquera. Losing Jesus is painful, but Arsenal still boast plenty of attacking options capable of breaking down any defense.

Arsenal’s main weapon is their consistency away from home: 14 unbeaten Premier League matches on the road, and the team rarely concedes more than once per game. While both teams often score in their matches, the Gunners excel at controlling the tempo and closing out games when holding a slim advantage.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Altay Bayindir – Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire – Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes – Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha.
  • Arsenal: David Raya – Gabriel Magalhães, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Riccardo Calafiori – Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice – Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka – Viktor Gyökeres.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Arsenal are unbeaten away in the Premier League since November last year (14 matches).
  • Manchester United have lost 7 of their last 12 home league games.
  • The Londoners have won 4 of the last 5 Premier League head-to-heads.

Prediction

Manchester United are still in the midst of a rebuild and are unlikely to find the right balance quickly. Arsenal, on the other hand, look more cohesive and confident in their approach, especially on the road. Considering the head-to-head stats and current form, it’s logical to predict the visitors will kick off the season with a win.

Comments
