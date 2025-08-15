Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.86 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round fixtures in the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at the City Ground in Nottingham, where the local side Nottingham Forest will host London outfit Brentford. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Last season was a true breakthrough for Forest — securing 7th place and a long-awaited return to European competitions after nearly three decades. However, the closing stages of the campaign revealed some vulnerabilities: losing their Champions League spot and suffering a decisive home defeat to Chelsea were painful lessons.

The attack was already stalling by then, and the situation didn’t improve during the off-season — seven friendlies, not a single win, and only a handful of productive moments. The transfer window saw several key departures, including Elanga and Sosa, while the arrivals of Igor Jesus and Dan Ndoye have yet to inspire confidence in a major offensive leap.

The Bees finished last season in the top half of the table, showcasing consistency and a knack for picking up points down the stretch (just one loss in their final eight matches). Their attacking unit remained their main weapon — 66 goals scored and fifth-best in the league in that category. Even the loss of Mbeumo doesn’t seem critical, given the team has retained its structure and strengthened with experienced Henderson, Kelleher, and the promising Kayode.

The switch from Thomas Frank to Keith Andrews as head coach is a risky move, but it comes with a sense of continuity, as the new manager knows the squad inside out. Brentford are pragmatic away from home: unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 away league games — clear proof they can neutralize the pressure of hostile crowds and wait for their chance to strike.

Probable lineups

Nottingham Forest : Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenković, Williams; Anderson, Gibbs-White, Sangaré; Jota Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenković, Williams; Anderson, Gibbs-White, Sangaré; Jota Silva, Hudson-Odoi, Wood. Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Henry, van den Berg; Carvalho, Yarmolyuk, Jensen, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard, Wissa.

Match facts and head-to-head

Nottingham Forest have failed to win any of their last four Premier League home matches.

Brentford are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 Premier League away games.

Both teams have scored in five of Brentford’s last seven Premier League matches.

Prediction

It’s tough to expect Forest to suddenly turn things around in attack — their summer scoring woes and last season’s cautious home style don’t promise a goal fest. Brentford know how to play smart and rarely allow opponents much freedom away from home. We expect a low-scoring encounter and recommend betting on "Total under 2.5" at odds of 1.86.