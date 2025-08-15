RU RU ES ES FR FR
Chelsea - Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 17, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
17 aug 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
One of the opening fixtures of the Premier League will take place on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in London, as Chelsea host Crystal Palace. This London derby promises to be a tense affair — both teams come into the new season in high spirits after recent trophy wins and with serious ambitions. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Enzo Maresca's men are back in the Champions League after a three-year absence, a testament to the team's clear progress. The end of last season was pivotal — 6 wins in 9 matches, just one defeat, and a rock-solid defense (43 goals conceded — third-best in the league). Over the summer, the Blues made a statement by winning not only the Conference League but also the Club World Cup, and they looked confident in friendlies against Bayer and Milan.

The off-season was marked by targeted but aggressive reinforcements. Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittins, Liam Delap, Estevao, and Jorrel Hato add depth and competition, while the departures of Felix, Madueke, and others felt more like shedding dead weight. Chelsea also boasts a powerful home streak — 10 Premier League matches unbeaten — and look determined to keep their momentum going into the new campaign.

Oliver Glasner's side emerged as one of last season's revelations, qualifying for European competition for the first time since 2013 after winning the FA Cup. Their success continued in August, as the Eagles stunned Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield, showing they can survive and win on the big stage. Their pre-season results were mixed, but overall, the squad seems to have found its rhythm.

Palace's transfer activity was modest but purposeful: Borna Sosa and Walter Benitez have come in to address key weaknesses. The team also retained its core attacking trio of Eze, Mateta, and Sarr. Away from home, the Eagles are tough to beat — unbeaten in 13 of their last 15 Premier League road games. That’s a strong argument that, even at Stamford Bridge, the visitors will play with confidence.

Probable lineups

  • Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Neto, George; Joao Pedro.
  • Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Munoz, Guehi; Kamada, Wharton, Eze; Sarr, Mateta.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Chelsea are unbeaten against Crystal Palace in the Premier League for 15 matches (13 wins, 2 draws).
  • Both teams have scored in the last 4 Premier League meetings between these sides.
  • Crystal Palace have scored at least once in 18 of their last 20 league matches.

Prediction

This match kicks off the season for both sides, and each will be eager to make a statement. Chelsea are strong at home and have a dominant head-to-head record, but Crystal Palace know how to trouble the big teams, especially away. Expect a hard-fought battle and goals at both ends, though the hosts are unlikely to lose. Our tip: Both teams to score at 1.70.

