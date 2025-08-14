RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tottenham vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Tottenham vs Burnley prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
16 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On August 16, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host the opening round of the Premier League as Spurs welcome Burnley. The home side steps onto the pitch after enduring the worst season in the club's modern history, but with a new manager and significant squad changes. Meanwhile, the visitors return to the top flight boasting a stellar defensive record from the Championship. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong potential for success.

Match preview

Last season was a real ordeal for Tottenham: 17th place in the Premier League and a winless streak of seven games to close out the campaign. Their only bright spot came in the Europa League, where they triumphed over Manchester United in the final. The offseason under new head coach Thomas Frank was moderately successful — just one defeat in six friendlies — but in the UEFA Super Cup, the team lost to PSG on penalties after leading 2-0 during the match.

Spurs have refreshed their squad: Kudus and Tel have joined the attack, Palhinha shores up the midfield, and Danso and Vušković reinforce the defense. However, the departures of Son and Højbjerg, as well as injuries to key players, have limited the team’s depth. Home form remains a concern — just 2 wins in their last 14 Premier League matches at their own ground.

Scott Parker led Burnley straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt, turning the team into one of the Championship’s most solid defensive units — conceding just 16 goals all season. The Clarets finished second with 100 points, suffering only two defeats, and closed out the campaign on a five-game winning streak. Summer friendlies were inconsistent, but the team managed to integrate their new signings.

The transfer window brought reinforcements in attack (Broja, Chawna) and defense (Hartmann, Ugochukwu), but the loss of goalkeeper Trafford and several key midfielders could have long-term consequences. Burnley are renowned for their compact defense, and in the Premier League they are likely to focus on discipline and organization at the back, especially away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Tottenham: Vicario, Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Porro, Bergvall, Palhinha, Bentancur, Odobert, Solanke, Kudus
  • Burnley: Green, Roberts, Esteve, Worrall, Pires, Cullen, Laurent, Mejbri, Edwards, Anthony, Barnes

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Tottenham have failed to win 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches.
  • Burnley conceded just 16 goals in last season’s Championship campaign.
  • At least 3 goals have been scored in 8 of Burnley’s last 10 away Premier League matches.

Prediction

Tottenham have a new manager and major changes, but adapting to new demands will take time. Burnley will approach the match with a focus on defense and risk minimization, which could make it difficult for the hosts to unleash their attacking potential. Considering the visitors’ defensive strengths and Spurs’ current form, a tight contest without a big scoreline seems likely. Our pick: "Burnley to win with a +1.5 handicap" at odds of 1.84.

