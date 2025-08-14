RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sunderland vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16 August 2025

Sunderland vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 16 August 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Sunderland vs West Ham prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Sunderland
16 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Sunderland, Stadium of Light
West Ham
West Ham West Ham Schedule West Ham News West Ham Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.4
On August 16, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland will host a Premier League Matchday 1 clash as the local Sunderland side welcomes London’s West Ham. For the Black Cats, this marks a long-awaited return to the top flight after a seven-year absence, while the Hammers have a chance to kick off the season with a confident result away from home. Here’s my pick for the outcome in this intriguing showdown.

Match preview

Regis Le Bris has done a stellar job, guiding Sunderland back to the Premier League in his very first year at the helm. The team finished fourth in the Championship and then beat Coventry and Sheffield United in the playoffs to seal promotion. However, their pre-season was a bit shaky — just two wins in eight friendlies — suggesting the squad is still searching for the right chemistry between new signings and the club’s veterans.

The summer saw significant reinforcement: experienced players like Granit Xhaka joined the squad, alongside promising talents such as Adingra, Le Fée, and Diarra. At the same time, the departures of Jobe Bellingham and Tom Watson have left some gaps. Plus, a run of four straight home defeats at the end of last season in the Championship is a reminder that the Stadium of Light isn’t yet an impregnable fortress.

The London club ended last season in just 14th place, repeating the disappointment of two years ago. Even a change of manager failed to spark much improvement — West Ham managed only two wins in their last 11 league matches. Summer preparations, though, were much more positive: three wins, a draw, and just one defeat in regular time.

The transfer window was about steady business: Kudus, Ings, Coufal, and Zouma departed, while Hermansen, Todibo, Wilson, and Walker-Peters arrived. The main issue is that, aside from Füllkrug, there haven’t been significant attacking reinforcements. Summerville’s injury further limits their attacking options. Still, West Ham have been consistently finding the net on the road — scoring in 13 of their last 14 Premier League away games.

Probable lineups

  • Sunderland: Patterson, Ham, Ballard, Mandava, Masuaku, Neil, Rigg, Adingra, Brown, Mayenda, Isidor
  • West Ham: Areola, Kilman, Todibo, Walker-Peters, Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Bowen, Füllkrug

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Sunderland have not won at home in their last 4 Championship matches
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of West Ham’s last 8 Premier League games
  • The Hammers have scored in 13 of their last 14 away matches in the Premier League

Prediction

Sunderland are bursting with ambition and fresh energy, but the team is still gelling and the Premier League’s level demands time to adapt. West Ham, despite modest results in recent years, have a more experienced squad and remain a threat in attack away from home. Still, both sides are far from their peak form, which increases the likelihood of a closely contested battle. We’ll take a risk here and back the draw at 3.40.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.4
