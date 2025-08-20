RU RU ES ES FR FR
Salah names his pick to win the Premier League. Spoiler: it's not Liverpool

A surprising statement.
Football news Today, 04:16
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Last Friday saw the kickoff of the new English Premier League season, with Liverpool defending their title for only the second time this century. The Reds’ talisman, Mohamed Salah, weighed in on the contenders and revealed which team he thinks is best positioned to claim the crown.

Details: The recent 2024-2025 PFA Player of the Season didn’t name his own Liverpool, but rather... London’s Arsenal, explaining that Mikel Arteta’s men have played together for years and have truly become a formidable team.

Quote: "You have a great team this season. You have a very good chance. I think you are the favorites, because these players have been playing together for five years. I can’t wish you good luck, but I hope we can do it again," Salah told Arsenal journalist and fan Cecil Thomas.

Reminder: Salah’s words will be put to the test in less than two weeks, as Arsenal travel to Anfield on August 31 for the first big challenge of the new season for the reigning champions.

