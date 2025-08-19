Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title last season, and Mohamed Salah played a pivotal role in that triumph. His contribution did not go unnoticed.

Details: The PFA has officially announced that Salah has been named Player of the Year. This marks the third individual award of his career.

In the recent campaign, Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists.

