Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award

Another accolade for the winger.
Football news Today, 16:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award Photo: https://x.com/PFA

Liverpool clinched the Premier League title last season, and Mohamed Salah played a pivotal role in that triumph. His contribution did not go unnoticed.

Details: The PFA has officially announced that Salah has been named Player of the Year. This marks the third individual award of his career.

In the recent campaign, Salah scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists.

Earlier, we reported that Alexander Isak released a statement saying he had remained silent for too long while others spoke, and now it was time for him to make his voice heard. The forward commented on the situation surrounding him.

Reminder: Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah always keeps himself in top condition, regularly working out individually. Recently, the footballer shared a new photo from his home gym on Instagram.

