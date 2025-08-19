Business as usual. Salah shares new photo from his home gym

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah consistently keeps himself in peak condition, regularly putting in individual work. The footballer shared another photo from his home gym on his Instagram page.

Salah posted a snapshot from his home gym after a workout, demonstrating that as a true professional, he always goes the extra mile beyond the mandatory team sessions at the training ground. The Egyptian knows that maintaining top physical shape is crucial for delivering strong performances on the pitch.

It's worth noting that Liverpool has already kicked off the new season, opening with a match against Crystal Palace for the English Super Cup. In that game, the Reds lost in a penalty shootout, handing the trophy to their opponents.

Liverpool also played their first Premier League fixture against Bournemouth. Salah's side came out on top with a 4-2 victory, and the Egyptian himself found the back of the net in stoppage time. The Merseysiders' next match is set for August 25 against Newcastle.