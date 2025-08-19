RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Business as usual. Salah shares new photo from his home gym

Business as usual. Salah shares new photo from his home gym

Always putting in extra training
Lifestyle Today, 08:32
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah in the Premier League match against Bournemouth Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah consistently keeps himself in peak condition, regularly putting in individual work. The footballer shared another photo from his home gym on his Instagram page.

Salah posted a snapshot from his home gym after a workout, demonstrating that as a true professional, he always goes the extra mile beyond the mandatory team sessions at the training ground. The Egyptian knows that maintaining top physical shape is crucial for delivering strong performances on the pitch.

It's worth noting that Liverpool has already kicked off the new season, opening with a match against Crystal Palace for the English Super Cup. In that game, the Reds lost in a penalty shootout, handing the trophy to their opponents.

Liverpool also played their first Premier League fixture against Bournemouth. Salah's side came out on top with a 4-2 victory, and the Egyptian himself found the back of the net in stoppage time. The Merseysiders' next match is set for August 25 against Newcastle.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Liverpool fan who racially abused Semenyo identified by police Football news Today, 08:47 Liverpool fan who racially abused Semenyo identified by police
Mark Guehi with the England Super Cup Football news Today, 06:33 No panic! Liverpool confident in successful Marc Guéhi transfer
Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas with his family Lifestyle Today, 04:10 Cuteness overload. Salah shares adorable home video with his daughter
Football news Yesterday, 07:45 "Like new garlic bread." Keane weighs in on Guehi handshake controversy amid Liverpool transfer rumors
Only Isak and Salah are ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham Football news 17 aug 2025, 10:57 Only Salah ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham
The culprit will be punished. Fan arrested in Liverpool for racist abuse towards Semenyo Football news 16 aug 2025, 11:42 The culprit will be punished. Fan arrested in Liverpool for racist abuse towards Semenyo
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores