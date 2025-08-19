Cuteness overload. Salah shares adorable home video with his daughter

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is enjoying a happy family life, raising two daughters with his wife. The footballer shared a fun home video with one of his little girls on his Instagram story.

The Egyptian posted a clip from his home gym, showing his daughter goofing around in front of the mirror, making funny faces and dancing to the music playing in the background. Salah captioned the post: "Seems like the future will be exciting…. 🤣"

As a reminder, Mohamed Salah is married to Magi Sadeq, whom he has known since school. The couple tied the knot in 2013, and together they have two daughters — Makka, born in October 2014, and Kayan, who was born in 2020.

It's worth noting that on August 15, Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign with a match against Bournemouth. The Reds came out on top with a 4-2 victory, and Mohamed Salah found the net in stoppage time.

Previously, Liverpool played the Community Shield match against Crystal Palace, losing the tie in a penalty shootout.