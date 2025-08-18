RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Like new garlic bread." Keane weighs in on Guehi handshake controversy amid Liverpool transfer rumors

Unhappy with the current state of football.
Football news Today, 07:45
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

After a goalless draw with Chelsea, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi refused to shake hands with his manager Oliver Glasner. Many linked this to the fact that the centre-back is rumored to be moving to Liverpool. But former Manchester United player Roy Keane has offered his own take.

Details: The Irishman suggested that Guehi might have simply been exhausted, and all the handshakes with the coach could have happened in the tunnel, just as Keane himself used to do during his playing days.

Quote: "Where did this trend even come from in the last year or two, with managers going out on the pitch and shaking hands with everyone, even the opposing players? When you’re playing... you’ve just been through a tough match. You’re physically drained. You walk off — the manager probably wants a chat, knowing there are rumors swirling about a possible move.

As a player, you don’t want to get into that right there. I’ve had it too: the manager comes up after the match and you’re just thinking — let’s get down the tunnel, we’ll talk inside. This idea that everything has to happen on the pitch, that’s a recent thing. It’s like new garlic bread [a trendy but unnecessary and odd practice]. Just get into the tunnel. It’s only a league match," Keane said.

