"Like new garlic bread." Keane weighs in on Guehi handshake controversy amid Liverpool transfer rumors

After a goalless draw with Chelsea, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi refused to shake hands with his manager Oliver Glasner. Many linked this to the fact that the centre-back is rumored to be moving to Liverpool. But former Manchester United player Roy Keane has offered his own take.

Details: The Irishman suggested that Guehi might have simply been exhausted, and all the handshakes with the coach could have happened in the tunnel, just as Keane himself used to do during his playing days.