RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news «Contact Crystal Palace». Slot addresses rumors about signing Guehi

«Contact Crystal Palace». Slot addresses rumors about signing Guehi

Standing his ground.
Football news Today, 05:19
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Contact Crystal Palace: Slot addresses rumors about signing Guehi Getty Images

The Community Shield match exposed Liverpool’s defensive frailties, fueling rumors about a potential signing of Marc Guehi. The Reds have made a defensive addition, as announced by head coach Arne Slot.

Details: The Dutch manager confirmed an agreement with Parma for the transfer of defender Giovanni Leoni, but the contract has not yet been signed. As for Guehi, any questions should be directed to Crystal Palace.

Quote: "The clubs have reached an agreement, but Leoni hasn’t signed the contract with us yet. Once he does, I’ll be able to share more. Guehi is not our player. Unfortunately, he was the captain of the team we lost to last Sunday. If you want to talk about him, contact Crystal Palace and Oliver Glasner."

Reminder: Previously, former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher also highlighted the team's defensive vulnerabilities ahead of the season.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Related Team News
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez celebrate after scoring a goal Football news Today, 04:22 "We will miss you": Salah bids farewell to Darwin after his move to Al Hilal
Liverpool agree transfer for 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Liverpool agree transfer for 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni
Carragher does not believe Isak's signing guarantees Liverpool the title Football news Yesterday, 05:49 Carragher does not believe Isak's signing guarantees Liverpool the title
Amir Adli in Bayer's line-up Football news Yesterday, 02:42 Getting closer to the Galácticos! Real Madrid closely monitoring Adam Wharton
“Sporting merit has lost its meaning.” Crystal Palace respond to CAS decision on relegation to Conference League Football news 12 aug 2025, 08:42 “Sporting merit has lost its meaning.” Crystal Palace respond to CAS decision on relegation to Conference League
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Football news 12 aug 2025, 07:31 No way back! Alexander Isak no longer intends to play for Newcastle
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores