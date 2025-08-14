The Community Shield match exposed Liverpool’s defensive frailties, fueling rumors about a potential signing of Marc Guehi. The Reds have made a defensive addition, as announced by head coach Arne Slot.

Details: The Dutch manager confirmed an agreement with Parma for the transfer of defender Giovanni Leoni, but the contract has not yet been signed. As for Guehi, any questions should be directed to Crystal Palace.

Quote: "The clubs have reached an agreement, but Leoni hasn’t signed the contract with us yet. Once he does, I’ll be able to share more. Guehi is not our player. Unfortunately, he was the captain of the team we lost to last Sunday. If you want to talk about him, contact Crystal Palace and Oliver Glasner."

Reminder: Previously, former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher also highlighted the team's defensive vulnerabilities ahead of the season.