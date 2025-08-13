RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 August 2025

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 August 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
15 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Liverpool, Anfield
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.55
Liverpool and Bournemouth will face off on August 15, 2025, in the opening round of the English Premier League at Anfield.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

  • In the last five head-to-head meetings at Anfield, Liverpool have won every match, averaging over three goals per game.

  • Bournemouth have never beaten Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

  • The Premier League's opening round often throws up surprises, but Liverpool rarely drop points at home.

  • Bournemouth tend to play on the counterattack, which could create dangerous moments for Liverpool if their defense is careless.

  • Almost the entire Bournemouth defense was sold during this transfer window.

  • Liverpool have significantly strengthened their attack ahead of the new season.

Match preview:

This match marks the start of a new season for both sides, and each will be eager to make a strong statement from the very first whistle.

Liverpool, under the guidance of Arne Slot, enter the season with a revamped squad and big ambitions to remain at the Premier League summit. Backed by their home crowd and a fighting spirit, the Reds are set to kick off the campaign with power and confidence. Bournemouth, who managed a solid mid-table finish last season, are ready to put up a fight and won't surrender to the favorites without a battle.

The first game of the season is often tense and unpredictable, but given Liverpool's quality and experience, they look like clear favorites. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will be key figures, while Bournemouth will have a chance to shine through organized defending and quick counterattacks, despite the absence of key defenders like Illya Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez.

This clash promises vibrant, high-intensity football that could set the tone for the entire season.

Probable lineups:

  • Liverpool: Alisson, Kerkez, Van Dijk, Konaté, Frimpong, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Wirtz, Salah, Ekitike.
  • Bournemouth: Petrovic, Winterburn, Adams, Araujo, Brooks, Krupi, Semenyo, Senesi, Tavernier, Truffer, Hill.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth match prediction:

Given that only half of last season's Bournemouth squad remains, Liverpool's attacking firepower with the likes of Ekitike, Salah, Gakpo, and Wirtz is sure to light up Anfield with a goal-scoring spectacle, boldly announcing the start of the new season.

My prediction: total goals over 3 (odds 1.55).

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.55
