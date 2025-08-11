RU RU ES ES FR FR
Carragher highlights Liverpool's main problem ahead of the season

Carragher highlights Liverpool's main problem ahead of the season

Multi-million transfers couldn't solve it.
Football news Today, 10:12
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Carragher highlights Liverpool's main problem ahead of the season

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool went on a major spending spree, but the English Community Shield match against Crystal Palace exposed clear issues within the Merseyside squad—problems that club legend Jamie Carragher was quick to spotlight.

Details: The former Reds midfielder noted that while Arne Slot's side is firing on all cylinders up front, things are far less impressive at the back.

Quote: "Liverpool are brilliant going forward, but they're vulnerable defensively, as we've seen in the pre-season matches. Many of the goals conceded have come from aggressive one-on-one defending that leaves open spaces behind. Kerkez got drawn into the middle, and Sarr left Gakpo chasing the winger.

In terms of transfers, looking at what Liverpool did this summer, a lot of money was spent, but it doesn't really fit the club's usual style. At least, that's the word from the supporters, who have long criticized the owners," Carragher stated.

