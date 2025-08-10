RU RU ES ES FR FR
With Salah's nightmare miss! Crystal Palace defeat Liverpool in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield

The Egyptian missed from the spot
Football news Today, 12:31
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
With Salah's nightmare miss! Crystal Palace defeat Liverpool in a penalty shootout to win the English Super Cup Photo: x.com/CBSSportsGolazo

Crystal Palace have claimed just the second trophy in their history. On Sunday, August 10, the Eagles triumphed over Liverpool at London's legendary Wembley in the Community Shield, but only after a dramatic penalty shootout.

The Merseysiders led twice during regular time, yet Glasner's men showed tremendous resilience to claw their way back. In the dying minutes, there was a controversial moment, and the winner was ultimately decided from the spot.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to take the first penalty but blazed his effort over the bar. The true hero was once again Dean Henderson, who denied both Mac Allister and Elliott. In the end, Palace's 3-2 shootout victory sealed a historic achievement for the London club.

Remarkably, this is Palace's first ever Community Shield triumph—and only the second major trophy in the club’s history. Last season, they lifted the FA Cup for the very first time.

