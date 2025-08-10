RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Only newcomers are scoring. Frimpong delivers a stunning goal in the Community Shield clash

Only newcomers are scoring. Frimpong delivers a stunning goal in the Community Shield clash

A beauty of a goal from the Dutchman
Football news Today, 10:48
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Only newcomers are scoring. Frimpong delivers a stunning goal in the Community Shield clash Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Liverpool and Crystal Palace are currently facing off in the season opener, battling for the Community Shield in London.

The Reds, coming in as favorites, took the lead as early as the fourth minute. Hugo Ekitike found the net with a precise strike after an assist from Wirtz. Crystal Palace responded immediately, leveling the score as Jean-Philippe Mateta confidently converted a penalty awarded for a Van Dijk foul.

The Crystal Palace players’ joy was short-lived—just minutes later, another Liverpool newcomer, Jeremie Frimpong, took center stage. The Dutchman received the ball on the right wing, beat his defender, and delivered a sublime chip over Henderson.

At halftime, Liverpool leads 2-1. Just a reminder: if the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will immediately decide the winner.

Related teams and leagues
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Community Shield England Community Shield England Fixtures Community Shield England Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores