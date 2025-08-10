Only newcomers are scoring. Frimpong delivers a stunning goal in the Community Shield clash

Liverpool and Crystal Palace are currently facing off in the season opener, battling for the Community Shield in London.

The Reds, coming in as favorites, took the lead as early as the fourth minute. Hugo Ekitike found the net with a precise strike after an assist from Wirtz. Crystal Palace responded immediately, leveling the score as Jean-Philippe Mateta confidently converted a penalty awarded for a Van Dijk foul.

The Crystal Palace players’ joy was short-lived—just minutes later, another Liverpool newcomer, Jeremie Frimpong, took center stage. The Dutchman received the ball on the right wing, beat his defender, and delivered a sublime chip over Henderson.

📸 - JEREMIE FRIMPONG ACTUALLY MANAGED TO SCORE FROM HERE WITH INSANE TECHNIQUE!



MAICON OR FRIMPONG?! 😮‍💨

At halftime, Liverpool leads 2-1. Just a reminder: if the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will immediately decide the winner.