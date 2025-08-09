RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025

Raphael Durand
Club Universidad Nacional vs Necaxa prediction Photo: ligamx.net / Author unknown
Club Universidad Nacional
10 aug 2025, 20:00
- : -
Mexico, Coyoacan, Olimpico Universitario
Necaxa
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the upcoming fixtures in the Mexican Primera will take place on Monday at the Olímpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City, where the local side Pumas UNAM will host Necaxa. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising chances for success.

Match preview

Pumas UNAM have had a disappointing start to the season, collecting just three points from their first three matches, which leaves the team in the lower half of the standings. Efraín Juárez’s men play vibrant attacking football, but defensive instability and positional mistakes have led to conceding unnecessary goals. Their recent 1-3 defeat to Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup highlighted issues with team cohesion and defensive discipline during transitions.

Nevertheless, the "Universitarios" possess enough attacking firepower to turn things around. Juárez emphasizes ball control and aggressive pressing, and the support from the home crowd should boost their confidence. For Pumas to have a shot at success, they need a more synchronized defensive effort and to capitalize effectively on their attacking chances.

Necaxa started the league campaign slightly better than their opponents, picking up four points and settling in mid-table. Fernando Gago’s squad relies on quick transitions from defense to attack and exploiting open spaces, but their shaky defense can undermine the work of their offense. The 1-5 loss to Orlando City in the Leagues Cup showed that under intense pressure, the "Rayos" backline collapses and makes critical errors.

At the same time, Necaxa are capable of causing problems for any opponent, especially thanks to their high tempo and smart attacking build-ups. If Gago can improve defensive compactness, the team could well pick up points on the road. That will require tactical discipline and clinical finishing in the final third.

Probable lineups

  • Pumas UNAM: Paul M., Benevendo P., Nathan Silva, Duarte P., Angulo A., Carrasquilla A., Benítez J., López P., Vite P., Ruvalcaba J., Martínez G.
  • Necaxa: Unsain E., Jacob T., Peña A., De Buen D., Rodriguez I., Rochepo C., Palavecino A., Rojas J., Sanchez P., Cambindo D., Badaloni T.

Match facts and head-to-head:

  • In their last five meetings, the teams have exchanged wins and draws: Necaxa has three victories, Pumas one, and one match ended in a draw.
  • The last match at Pumas’ ground ended in a 2-1 win for the hosts.
  • Both teams regularly score against each other, increasing the chances for a "both teams to score" bet.

Prediction

Pumas head into this match motivated to end their winless streak and make the most of home advantage. Necaxa will look for opportunities on the counter, but the vulnerability of the visitors’ defense plays into the hands of the hosts. Our bet for this match: "Pumas to win" at odds of 2.05.

