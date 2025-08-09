RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Predictions Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 August 2025

Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 August 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Trabzonspor vs Kocaelispor prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor Trabzonspor Schedule Trabzonspor News Trabzonspor Transfers
Super Lig Turkey Super Lig Turkey Table Super Lig Turkey Fixtures Super Lig Turkey Predictions
11 aug 2025, 14:30
- : -
Turkiye, Trabzon, Papara Park
Kocaelispor
Kocaelispor Kocaelispor Schedule Kocaelispor News Kocaelispor Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.97
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the Turkish Super Lig will take place on Monday at the Papara Park stadium in Trabzon, where the local side Trabzonspor will host Super Lig newcomers Kocaelispor. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong prospects for success.

Match preview

Trabzonspor approach the new season with a revamped and strengthened squad, along with a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing previous campaign, which saw them finish only seventh. Fatih Tekke, who took over midway through last season, managed to stabilize the team and led them to the Turkish Cup final, and now he’s determined to set the right tone from the very first round.

During the off-season, the club bolstered their attacking line by securing a full transfer for Paul Onuachu and signing Felipe Augusto and Kazim Olaigbe. In pre-season friendlies, the Black Sea Storm looked confident, especially in their last three outings, where they remained unbeaten. Tekke appears to have found the right balance between attack and defense, and the support of the home crowd in the opening fixture could prove decisive.

Kocaelispor return to the Super Lig after a 16-year absence and are clearly determined to prove they belong among the elite. The team secured promotion with several games to spare last season, and in the off-season they were very active in the transfer market, signing nine new players, including experienced campaigners Anfernee Dijksteel and Bruno Petkovic.

New head coach Selçuk Inan is tasked with molding this refreshed roster into a cohesive and competitive unit. Their pre-season friendlies showed promise, with three wins and a draw providing optimism. However, adapting to the Super Lig tempo after such a long break is a serious challenge—especially away against one of the league’s toughest opponents.

Probable lineups

  • Trabzonspor: Çolak; Boşluk, Saatci, Malkoçoğlu; Pina, Tufan, Zabol-Folkarelli, Başkın; Zubkov, Nwakaeme, Sikan.
  • Kocaelispor: Değirmenci; Çınan, Aidara, Appindangoyé, Oğuz; Mendes, Çelik, Vuković, Yalçın, Gedik; Petković.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last time these teams faced each other in the Super Lig was in the 2008/09 season, and Trabzonspor won on both occasions.
  • Kocaelispor have not won a league match in Trabzon since the early 2000s.
  • Trabzonspor are unbeaten in their last three pre-season friendlies, recording two wins.

Prediction

Despite the visitors' ambitions and active transfer window, Trabzonspor come into this one as favorites thanks to their experience, squad quality, and home advantage. I expect a confident victory for the hosts, so our bet for the match is “Trabzonspor to win with a -1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.97.

Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.97
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
West Coast Eagles vs Adelaide Crows prediction AFL 10 aug 2025, 03:10 West Coast Eagles vs Adelaide Crows prediction and betting tips - August 10, 2025 West Coast Eagles Odds: 1.61 Adelaide Crows Recommended 1xBet
Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction Scottish Premiership 10 aug 2025, 07:30 Aberdeen vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 10, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.45 Celtic Bet now Mostbet
Kenya vs Morocco prediction African Nations Championship 10 aug 2025, 08:00 Kenya vs Morocco prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 10, 2025 Kenya Odds: 1.86 Morocco Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Telstar prediction Eredivisie Netherlands 10 aug 2025, 08:30 Ajax vs Telstar: will Ajax kick off the new season with a convincing win? Ajax Odds: 1.65 Telstar Recommended Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction Community Shield England 10 aug 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: who will claim the first trophy of the new season? Crystal Palace Odds: 1.62 Liverpool Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies 10 aug 2025, 10:00 Chelsea vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 10, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 2 AC Milan Bet now Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction Community Shield England 10 aug 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 August 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.65 Liverpool Recommended Melbet
Zambia vs Angola prediction African Nations Championship 10 aug 2025, 11:00 Zambia vs Angola prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 10, 2025 Zambia Odds: 2.44 Angola Bet now 1xBet
Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction EFL Championship 10 aug 2025, 11:30 Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 10 August 2025 Leicester Odds: 1.77 Sheffield Wednesday Bet now Mostbet
New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake prediction MLS USA 10 aug 2025, 18:00 New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025 New York Red Bulls Odds: 1.6 Real Salt Lake Recommended Mostbet
Argentinos Juniors vs Union prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 10 aug 2025, 19:00 Argentinos Juniors vs Unión de Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 Argentinos Juniors Odds: 1.77 Union Bet now Melbet
Gremio vs Sport Recife prediction Serie A Brazil 10 aug 2025, 19:30 Gremio vs Sport Recife prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 11, 2025 Gremio Odds: 1.85 Sport Recife Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores