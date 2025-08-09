Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.97 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the Turkish Super Lig will take place on Monday at the Papara Park stadium in Trabzon, where the local side Trabzonspor will host Super Lig newcomers Kocaelispor. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong prospects for success.

Match preview

Trabzonspor approach the new season with a revamped and strengthened squad, along with a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing previous campaign, which saw them finish only seventh. Fatih Tekke, who took over midway through last season, managed to stabilize the team and led them to the Turkish Cup final, and now he’s determined to set the right tone from the very first round.

During the off-season, the club bolstered their attacking line by securing a full transfer for Paul Onuachu and signing Felipe Augusto and Kazim Olaigbe. In pre-season friendlies, the Black Sea Storm looked confident, especially in their last three outings, where they remained unbeaten. Tekke appears to have found the right balance between attack and defense, and the support of the home crowd in the opening fixture could prove decisive.

Kocaelispor return to the Super Lig after a 16-year absence and are clearly determined to prove they belong among the elite. The team secured promotion with several games to spare last season, and in the off-season they were very active in the transfer market, signing nine new players, including experienced campaigners Anfernee Dijksteel and Bruno Petkovic.

New head coach Selçuk Inan is tasked with molding this refreshed roster into a cohesive and competitive unit. Their pre-season friendlies showed promise, with three wins and a draw providing optimism. However, adapting to the Super Lig tempo after such a long break is a serious challenge—especially away against one of the league’s toughest opponents.

Probable lineups

Trabzonspor : Çolak; Boşluk, Saatci, Malkoçoğlu; Pina, Tufan, Zabol-Folkarelli, Başkın; Zubkov, Nwakaeme, Sikan.

: Çolak; Boşluk, Saatci, Malkoçoğlu; Pina, Tufan, Zabol-Folkarelli, Başkın; Zubkov, Nwakaeme, Sikan. Kocaelispor: Değirmenci; Çınan, Aidara, Appindangoyé, Oğuz; Mendes, Çelik, Vuković, Yalçın, Gedik; Petković.

Match facts and head-to-head

The last time these teams faced each other in the Super Lig was in the 2008/09 season, and Trabzonspor won on both occasions.

Kocaelispor have not won a league match in Trabzon since the early 2000s.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten in their last three pre-season friendlies, recording two wins.

Prediction

Despite the visitors' ambitions and active transfer window, Trabzonspor come into this one as favorites thanks to their experience, squad quality, and home advantage. I expect a confident victory for the hosts, so our bet for the match is “Trabzonspor to win with a -1.0 handicap” at odds of 1.97.