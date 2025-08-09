Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the regular MLS season clashes takes place this Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, where the New York Red Bulls host Real Salt Lake. Here’s a betting pick for this encounter with a strong chance of success.

Match preview

Sandro Schwarz’s men find themselves in a tough position in the standings—a run of just one win in their last eight league matches has dropped them to 10th in the Eastern Conference. However, the Bulls look much more confident at home: eight of their nine MLS victories this season have come in Harrison, where they consistently find the net. The upcoming run of home fixtures in August is a real opportunity to claw back into playoff contention.

In attack, the team continues to rely on Emil Forsberg and the experienced newcomer Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, but squad issues, including injuries to Lewis Morgan and Serge Ngoma, are complicating rotation. The defense will be without Noah Eile, who is suspended, and that could affect the back line’s reliability.

Pablo Mastroeni’s side are climbing the Western Conference table, suffering just one defeat in regulation time over their last ten matches across all competitions. A 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes helped them consolidate eighth place and move two points clear of the playoff cut-off.

However, a challenging road stretch lies ahead, and RSL’s away form remains inconsistent. They know how to punish opponents when they take their chances—in MLS this season, they’ve won every away game in which they’ve scored at least twice, but that’s only happened twice. Historically, the Claret and Cobalt have struggled in New Jersey—their last win here dates back to 2011.

Probable lineups

New York Red Bulls : Coronel; Duncan, D. Nealis, Hack, Valencia; Carmona, Edelman, Donkor, Sofo; Forsberg, Choupo-Moting.

: Coronel; Duncan, D. Nealis, Hack, Valencia; Carmona, Edelman, Donkor, Sofo; Forsberg, Choupo-Moting. Real Salt Lake: Cabral; Caliskan, Glad, Quinton, Junqua; Eneli, Ruiz; Gozo, Luna, Goncalves; Agada.

Match facts and head-to-head

The New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in four straight home matches against RSL, keeping clean sheets in the last three.

Real Salt Lake’s last win in New Jersey came back in 2011 (3-1).

The Red Bulls have scored 31 of their 39 MLS goals this season at home.

Prediction

The Red Bulls’ strong home record and RSL’s struggles in New Jersey make the hosts favorites, but New York’s current form and squad absences give the visitors a fighting chance. Our pick for this match: “New York Red Bulls to win with (0) handicap” at odds of 1.60.