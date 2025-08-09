RU RU ES ES FR FR
Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025

Porto vs Vitoria Guimaraes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 11, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Porto vs Vitoria de Guimaraes prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
FC Porto
FC Porto
Primeira Liga Portugal
11 aug 2025, 15:45
- : -
Portugal, Porto, Estadio do Dragao
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the opening round of the Primeira Liga at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, the local side will host Vitoria Guimaraes. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

The off-season was far from easy for the Dragons: the club lost three notable former players—Diogo Jota, André Silva, and Jorge Costa. Beyond the emotional blow, pre-season preparations were delayed due to their participation in the Club World Cup, where the team exited at the group stage.

Under new head coach Francesco Farioli, the Dragons have already secured two friendly wins—against Twente (2-1) and Atletico (1-0)—and now look to kick off their Primeira Liga campaign positively despite the challenging emotional backdrop. Notably, the match was postponed by two days following the tragic news of the sudden passing of former Porto captain and sporting director Jorge Costa.

Meanwhile, under new manager Luís Pinto, Os Conquistadores enjoyed a productive pre-season, racking up six wins and just two defeats. Last season, the team finished sixth, and notably, they avoided defeat in their last two visits to the Dragão, which boosts their confidence heading into this fixture.

Injuries to key players Oscar Rivas and Samu complicate matters, but the emergence of 18-year-old Frenchman Umar Camara, who impressed during friendlies, could inject some fresh energy into the attack.

Probable lineups

  • Porto: D. Costa; A. Costa, Bednarek, Perez, Fernandes; Frøholt, Varela, Veiga; Sainz, Agehova, Pepe.
  • Vitoria Guimaraes: Charles; Borevkovic, Abascal, Nobrega; Felix, Handel, Silva, Mendes; Santos, Oliveira, Camara.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Porto have won eight of their last ten matches against Vitoria in all competitions.
  • The visitors’ last win at the Dragão came in April 2024 (2-1).
  • The most recent meeting in Porto ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prediction

Porto’s strong home support and quality make them favorites, but the team isn’t yet at peak form after a tough summer. Vitoria, meanwhile, approach the opener in sharper condition and have proven they know how to play the Dragons away. Under such circumstances, a hard-fought match is likely, so our bet is “Vitoria Guimaraes +1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.55.

