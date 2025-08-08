Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 2 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the headline friendlies of the weekend will take place in London, where Chelsea will host AC Milan. Both clubs belong to the elite of European football, and their direct clashes always draw attention not just from fans, but also from pundits. Here’s a bet suggestion for the outcome of this encounter, factoring in the teams’ current form and head-to-head history.

Match preview

Enzo Maresca’s men head into this game in high spirits—a string of confident victories, including over formidable opponents, has left the team looking balanced both in defense and attack. Particularly impressive was their clean-sheet win over PSG (3-0) in the Club World Cup final, which showcased the Blues’ ability not only to control possession but also to swiftly punish mistakes. The squad has been selectively strengthened in key areas, adding tactical flexibility.

Chelsea continue to rely on rapid counterattacks, making full use of the flanks where Estevao and Cole Palmer are especially dangerous. The loss of Noni Madueke and Joao Felix has affected attacking depth, but the current form of Caicedo, Palmer, and Joao Pedro more than compensates. At Stamford Bridge, the team traditionally plays with added intensity—this could prove decisive against Milan.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have alternated impressive wins with tough defeats in preseason, signaling a search for stability. Convincing triumphs over Perth Glory (9-0) and Liverpool (4-2) demonstrated the squad’s attacking prowess, with Leao and Pulisic consistently threatening. However, losses to Arsenal and Roma exposed defensive vulnerabilities, particularly when facing structured opposition attacks.

Summer signings Ardon Jashari and Samuele Ricci have bolstered the midfield, bringing more variety to Milan’s build-up play. Santiago Gimenez up front gives the Rossoneri a reliable finishing option, but much still depends on the individual brilliance of Rafael Leao. Milan will look to impose a quick tempo, but away to a well-organized Chelsea, flawless finishing will be required.

Probable lineups

Chelsea : Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro

: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro Milan: Maignan, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Saelemaekers, Ricci, Fofana, Pulisic, Bartesaghi, Loftus-Cheek, Leao

Match facts and head-to-head

Chelsea have won 4 of their last 5 matches against Milan

Milan’s last victory over Chelsea was back in 2012

Three of the last five head-to-head meetings saw no more than three goals

Prediction

Chelsea currently look more balanced and cohesive, with home advantage and a strong head-to-head record giving the Londoners a clear edge. Milan will definitely create chances through Leao’s pace and Pulisic’s creativity, but Chelsea’s defensive solidity and counterattacking threat could prove decisive. Expect a tight contest, but the hosts are favorites to prevail.