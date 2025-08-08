Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.69 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of Saturday's most intriguing friendlies will take place in Berlin, where the local side Union hosts Greek champions Olympiacos from Piraeus. The Germans will be aiming to snap a frustrating losing streak, while the visitors from Greece look to extend their impressive unbeaten run. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, with good odds for success.

Match preview

The "Iron Ones" wrapped up last season in 13th place in the Bundesliga—a step back for such an ambitious project. Their summer preparations started brightly with emphatic wins over modest opponents and a victory against LASK (2-0), but results quickly nosedived: three consecutive defeats, all by the same 0-1 scoreline and without scoring a single goal. The main issue is their blunted attack, which lately has struggled to crack compact defenses.

Discipline on the pitch remains solid, but it's clear the attacking combinations are still searching for chemistry. For Union, the clash with Olympiacos is a chance to test themselves against a side that plays aggressively and doesn't sit back. Perhaps the Greeks' open style will finally help the Berliners break their goal drought.

Olympiacos come into this encounter as the undisputed powerhouse of Greek football—the team completed the domestic double last season, clinching the title by a massive 16-point margin. Their preseason has been all about attacking football: wins over Breda, Norwich, AZ, and Den Haag, plus a draw with Heerenveen, all marked by a proactive approach going forward. However, their defense is still a work in progress, as evidenced by conceding in almost every friendly.

Olympiacos' main strength is their balance between wide attacks and rapid vertical balls through the middle. Even in unofficial matches, the team plays with high intensity, which could be enough to pierce Union's back line. The key question is how the Greeks will handle the hosts' intense pressing away from home.

Probable lineups

Union : Rønnow; Doekhi, Kverfeldt, Vogt; Trimmel, Schäfer, Khedira, Haberer, Juranović; Hollerbach, Ilić

: Rønnow; Doekhi, Kverfeldt, Vogt; Trimmel, Schäfer, Khedira, Haberer, Juranović; Hollerbach, Ilić Olympiacos: Paschalakis – Liatsikouras, Pneumonidis, Biancon, Garcia – Costinha, Martins, Oniemachi – Pirola, Yazici, Yaremchuk

Match facts and head-to-head

Union have failed to score in each of their last three matches

Olympiacos are unbeaten in 10 games (9 wins, 1 draw)

The teams have not previously met in official competition

Prediction

The run of defeats and goalless outings should push Union to be more proactive in attack, especially on home turf. Olympiacos, meanwhile, consistently find ways to score, even if their defense has lapses. In this scenario, both sides finding the net seems likely, but the edge in squad quality and current form remains with the Greeks.