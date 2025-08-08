RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Union vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Union vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Union Berlin vs Olympiacos prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Union Berlin
Union Berlin Union Berlin Schedule Union Berlin News Union Berlin Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
09 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
International,
Olympiacos
Olympiacos Olympiacos Schedule Olympiacos News Olympiacos Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.69
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of Saturday's most intriguing friendlies will take place in Berlin, where the local side Union hosts Greek champions Olympiacos from Piraeus. The Germans will be aiming to snap a frustrating losing streak, while the visitors from Greece look to extend their impressive unbeaten run. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, with good odds for success.

Match preview

The "Iron Ones" wrapped up last season in 13th place in the Bundesliga—a step back for such an ambitious project. Their summer preparations started brightly with emphatic wins over modest opponents and a victory against LASK (2-0), but results quickly nosedived: three consecutive defeats, all by the same 0-1 scoreline and without scoring a single goal. The main issue is their blunted attack, which lately has struggled to crack compact defenses.

Discipline on the pitch remains solid, but it's clear the attacking combinations are still searching for chemistry. For Union, the clash with Olympiacos is a chance to test themselves against a side that plays aggressively and doesn't sit back. Perhaps the Greeks' open style will finally help the Berliners break their goal drought.

Olympiacos come into this encounter as the undisputed powerhouse of Greek football—the team completed the domestic double last season, clinching the title by a massive 16-point margin. Their preseason has been all about attacking football: wins over Breda, Norwich, AZ, and Den Haag, plus a draw with Heerenveen, all marked by a proactive approach going forward. However, their defense is still a work in progress, as evidenced by conceding in almost every friendly.

Olympiacos' main strength is their balance between wide attacks and rapid vertical balls through the middle. Even in unofficial matches, the team plays with high intensity, which could be enough to pierce Union's back line. The key question is how the Greeks will handle the hosts' intense pressing away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Union: Rønnow; Doekhi, Kverfeldt, Vogt; Trimmel, Schäfer, Khedira, Haberer, Juranović; Hollerbach, Ilić
  • Olympiacos: Paschalakis – Liatsikouras, Pneumonidis, Biancon, Garcia – Costinha, Martins, Oniemachi – Pirola, Yazici, Yaremchuk

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Union have failed to score in each of their last three matches
  • Olympiacos are unbeaten in 10 games (9 wins, 1 draw)
  • The teams have not previously met in official competition

Prediction

The run of defeats and goalless outings should push Union to be more proactive in attack, especially on home turf. Olympiacos, meanwhile, consistently find ways to score, even if their defense has lapses. In this scenario, both sides finding the net seems likely, but the edge in squad quality and current form remains with the Greeks.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.69
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Charlton vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025 Charlton Odds: 1.78 Watford Recommended Melbet
Southampton vs Wrexham prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Southampton vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.96 Wrexham Bet now 1xBet
Coventry vs Hull prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Coventry Odds: 1.77 Hull Bet now Mostbet
Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 07:45 Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Fiorentina Recommended Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Strasbourg prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Strasbourg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 1.66 Strasbourg Bet now 1xBet
FC Koln vs Atalanta prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 09:30 Köln vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 FC Koln Odds: 1.71 Atalanta Bet now Melbet
Freiburg vs Osasuna prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 9, 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.48 Osasuna Recommended Melbet
Burnley vs Lazio prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.84 Lazio Bet now Melbet
Everton vs Roma prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 10:00 Everton vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025 Everton Odds: 1.55 Roma Bet now 1xBet
Leeds vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies 09 aug 2025, 10:00 Leeds vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.7 AC Milan Recommended Mostbet
Middlesbrough vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough vs Swansea: Who will kick off the Championship season with a win? Middlesbrough Odds: 1.8 Swansea Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction Pro League Belgium 09 aug 2025, 10:00 Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.75 Cercle Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores