One of Saturday's most intriguing friendlies will take place in Mainz, where the home side welcomes French outfit Strasbourg. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash—there are plenty of arguments for a high-scoring game.

Match preview

Last season was a true breakthrough for the "Carnival Club"—a 6th-place finish in the Bundesliga and a ticket to the Conference League speak for themselves. Bo Henriksen has built an attack-minded squad, and that’s evident even in their summer friendlies: four wins in four matches, with a combined score of 17:4, including a thrilling shootout against Crystal Palace (4:3). Mainz aren’t just finding their rhythm—they’re already showcasing powerful creativity.

Their formula for success: high pressing, bold runs from deep, and a focus on productive football. This is a team that keeps pushing forward, even in matches without competitive stakes. Against Strasbourg, the hosts are unlikely to change their approach, especially with home support—the only question is how many goals we'll see.

The French side also impressed last season: 7th in Ligue 1, just three points shy of the Champions League zone. Liam Rosenior is shaping an attacking model focused on pacey wings and an aggressive final third—hence the consistently high scores. In four summer matches, Strasbourg both scored and conceded—an aggregate of 7:8, which speaks volumes about their style.

The win over Austrian side Sturm and losses to Galatasaray and Udinese showed that the team can both create chances and be exposed at the back. This is an open, attacking side, and their games often turn into real spectacles. In Mainz, we can expect that trend to continue.

Probable lineups

Mainz : Zentner, da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Mwene, Amiri (c), Sano, Caci, Hollerbach, Nebel, Weiper

: Zentner, da Costa, Bell, Kohr, Mwene, Amiri (c), Sano, Caci, Hollerbach, Nebel, Weiper Strasbourg: Bajic, Amo-Ameyou, Amougou, Demba, El Mourabet, Mwanga, Panicelli, Lemarchal, Omobamidele, Sylla, Sobol

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have never faced each other before

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 11 of Strasbourg's last 13 matches

Mainz have scored at least three goals in four straight pre-season games

Prediction

The playing style of both teams and recent stats give every reason to expect attacking football. Neither Mainz nor Strasbourg are inclined to sit back, and even in friendly mode, both prefer to attack and take risks. With such an open approach, betting on "both teams to score" and a high total looks like the logical choice.