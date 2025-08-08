RU RU ES ES FR FR
Köln vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Köln vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
FC Koln vs Atalanta prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
FC Koln
FC Koln
Club Friendlies
09 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
International,
Atalanta
Atalanta
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Win Atalanta
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of Saturday’s friendlies will take place in Cologne, where the local side will host Italy’s Atalanta. I’m backing a result bet in this matchup with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Last season, Köln played a tier below the Bundesliga, but the team handled the challenge of promotion with composure, clinching the 2. Bundesliga title with 61 points. In their summer preparations, Lukas Kwasniok’s squad looked confident, though the opposition was modest—apart from Leicester, whom the “Billy Goats” surprisingly dispatched with ease (3-1). This suggests the group is in good shape, but doesn’t fully reveal their level ahead of the Bundesliga kickoff.

No significant squad changes have occurred so far, with the focus still on collective cohesion and wing play. Against Atalanta, the Germans will have one real shot—early aggression and off-ball work in midfield. But whether that will be enough against Italy’s third-best club is a big question.

Atalanta, coming off a Serie A bronze and a Champions League playoff run, have entered a new phase: Gasperini has departed, and charismatic Ivan Juric, known from his time at Torino, has taken the helm. The Croatian is already instilling his principles—less creativity for the sake of balance, compactness over vertical chaos. So far, the Bergamo side remain flawless: three wins in three friendlies, scoring exactly two goals in each match.

It’s also worth noting that under Juric, Atalanta have retained their core strengths: pace in transitions, expansive play, and organized defense. Given their form and squad depth, even in experimental mode, the Italians look stronger. The main task is to prevent Köln from dictating a frenetic tempo—after that, class should prevail.

Probable lineups

  • Köln: Schwäbe, Sebulonsen, Schmid, Hübers, Paqarada (c), Johannesson, Martel, Maina, Tilmann, Waldschmidt, Kaminski
  • Atalanta: Sportiello, Anapor, Bernasconi, Bresianini, Godfrey, Djimsiti, Maldini, Palestra, Samardzic, Scamacca, Sulemana

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams last met in 1990 in the UEFA Cup: one win for Atalanta and one draw
  • Atalanta have won all three preseason friendlies this summer
  • In 10 of Atalanta’s last 13 matches, there have been under 3.5 goals

Prediction

Amidst their rebuild, Atalanta look disciplined and pragmatic—Juric prioritizes results over spectacle. Köln, while buoyed by local triumphs, have yet to face an opponent with this level of pace and pressing. In this scenario, it’s logical to expect a measured away win, in line with Atalanta’s recent performances.

Prediction on game Win Atalanta
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
