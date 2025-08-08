RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Burnley vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Burnley vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Burnley vs Lazio prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Burnley
09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Lazio
Review Prediction
One of the summer pre-season friendlies will take place on Saturday at Turf Moor, where local side Burnley will host Italian club Lazio. I’m backing an outcome in this clash that offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

Scott Parker’s team cruised through the Championship last season, racking up an impressive 100 points and dominating the league from start to finish. The Clarets showcased stellar defensive organization—conceding only 16 goals in 46 matches, a testament to their system. Pre-season results have been mixed so far—a draw with Shrewsbury, a win over Huddersfield, followed by two consecutive defeats—but these are more the result of squad rotation and fitness demands than a true reflection of their level.

Crucially, the team has already found its rhythm and undergone internal selection—the starting lineup for the season is nearly set. Even with defeats to Warrington and Stoke, Burnley played boldly, and at home, backed by their fans, they’re capable of challenging a club with European pedigree. British sides also tend to play with higher intensity in summer friendlies than their Italian counterparts, which could be a key factor here.

Maurizio Sarri’s return to Lazio’s dugout hasn’t been electrifying so far: a win over modest Avellino, followed by two disappointing results—a loss to Fenerbahce and a draw with Galatasaray. The team is still searching for structure, especially in attack, where finishing and rhythm remain issues. The lack of goals is a worrying sign, particularly with the Serie A season fast approaching.

Last season, the Romans finished only seventh, missing out on the Champions League and crashing out of the Europa League quarter-finals to Bodø/Glimt. Sarri’s problem is that for all his tactical flexibility, Lazio currently lack both discipline and balance. Up against a fired-up Burnley and with their key players not yet in top form, the Italians look vulnerable in this matchup.

Probable lineups

  • Burnley: Wiese, Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Hartman, Lorente, Cullen, Bruun-Larsen, Mejbri, Anthony, Edwards
  • Lazio: Mandas, Hysaj, Marusic, Romagnoli, Tavares, Guendouzi, Rovella, Cancellieri, Dele-Bashiru, Zaccagni, Castellanos

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The teams have never met officially before
  • Over 2.5 goals were scored in 7 of Burnley’s last 9 matches
  • Lazio have scored no more than once in 5 of their last 7 games

Prediction

It’s hard to expect a cohesive performance from Lazio as they build a new system—especially in matches without competitive motivation. Burnley, meanwhile, have a clear structure, team chemistry, and most importantly, high intensity—something Italian sides often lack in summer friendlies. On home turf, the English side should at the very least avoid defeat.

