Everton vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025

Everton vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025

Raphael Durand
Everton vs Roma prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Everton
Everton Everton Schedule Everton News Everton Transfers
Club Friendlies
09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
International,
Roma
Roma Roma Schedule Roma News Roma Transfers
Review H2H Odds Prediction
In their final pre-season friendly before the campaign kicks off, Everton hosts an ambitious yet unpredictable Roma side. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash—there's real potential for success here.

Match preview

This summer, the Toffees are once again focusing on defensive solidity—with Moyes back at the helm, it's déjà vu all over again. But the truth is, Everton's attack still raises questions: they were one of the lowest-scoring sides in the Premier League, and transfer activity has been sluggish. New arrivals like Adznow and Dewsbury-Hall are attempts to inject fresh blood, but so far, these moves look more cosmetic than foundational.

Underwhelming results in friendlies back that up: defeats to Bournemouth, West Ham, Blackburn, and a draw with Accrington haven't exactly fired up the fans. Even the stalemate with Man United looked more like a flash in the pan than a sign of consistency. Still, Moyes has always known how to squeeze the best out of a limited squad—and the Roma game is another chance to check their sharpness before heading to Leeds.

Roma's pre-season has been eventful: an impressive run of wins over mid-tier European teams, a spectacular start to Gasperini's new project—then a sudden reality check with a 0-4 thrashing by Aston Villa, a reminder that rebuilding takes time. Fifth place in Serie A and a 19-match unbeaten streak to close last season are solid credentials, but with a new coach, it's a clean slate. Without Dybala, the attack still looks shaky.

New attacking leader Evan Ferguson has already made headlines with a four-goal haul in a single match, but it's worth seeing how he fares against a more organized defense. As always, Gasperini demands intensity and tactical flexibility, but the Villa defeat showed adaptation is still a work in progress. In Liverpool, the Giallorossi will try to get back on track ahead of their Serie A opener against Bologna.

Probable lineups

  • Everton: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, Barry
  • Roma: Svilar, Celik, Mancini, Hermoso, Wesley, El Aynaoui, Cristante, Angelino, Sule, Baldanzi, Ferguson

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Everton have not won a single match in pre-season so far (4 defeats, 2 draws)
  • Roma suffered their first defeat of the summer—0-4 against Aston Villa
  • The last time these teams met was in a 2008 friendly, with the English side coming out on top (2-0)

Prediction

For Everton, this isn't just another friendly—it's a chance to finally savour victory and end pre-season on a high. Roma, still reeling emotionally after the Villa rout, are unlikely to have fully adapted to Gasperini's demands yet. In what should be an even and intriguing contest, the Toffees might just slam the door before the new season begins.

