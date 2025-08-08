Prediction on game Win Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.61 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the Belgian championship’s third round will unfold at the Planet Group Arena in Ghent, where the local side Gent hosts Union Saint-Gilloise. Here’s my betting tip:

Match preview

Gent kicked off the season with a defeat to Sint-Truiden, exposing defensive frailties as they conceded three late goals. Despite this, Ivan Leko has already started integrating new signings like Pasquotti and Kanga, bringing fresh energy and attacking options to the squad.

In their home match against La Louvière, Gent secured a win thanks to Ito’s goal, yet they still struggle to overcome their psychological barrier when facing Union. Their current form and the need to improve focus in crucial moments set a clear challenge for Gent to step up their game.

Union, on the other hand, made a confident start: after drawing with Antwerp, they followed up with a spectacular 5-0 victory over Leuven, showcasing dynamic and cohesive football. Standout performer Raul Florucz has already netted three goals, emerging as the season’s early sensation.

Sébastien Pocognoli’s team is marked by discipline and an impressive attacking display, making Union one of the top contenders for the league’s upper spots. If they maintain their current momentum and mindset, the visitors could well leave Ghent with all three points, dictating the game throughout.

Probable lineups

Gent : Roef, Samoise, Lopez, Cotto, Araujo, Surdez, Delorge, Ito, Varela, Gour, Kanga

: Roef, Samoise, Lopez, Cotto, Araujo, Surdez, Delorge, Ito, Varela, Gour, Kanga Union Saint-Gilloise: Shambeir, Mac Allister, Leysen, Sykes, Halaili, Vanutte, Zorgane, Niang, Ait El Hadj, Florucz, Rodriguez

Match facts and head-to-head

Gent haven’t beaten Union in their last five encounters, including two heavy defeats last season (3-1 and 3-0).

Raul Florucz has scored three goals in the first two matches and is in superb form.

Union currently sit second in the table, while Gent are eighth after two rounds.

Prediction

Given the current form and team chemistry, as well as Gent’s recent struggles in this matchup, I believe the visitors are closer to victory. Union boasts a more balanced and potent attack, which could be the key to a successful away performance. Our tip: “Union to win” at odds of 1.61.