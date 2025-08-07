RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Predictions Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Club Brugge
09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
Belgium, Bruges, Jan Breydel Stadion
Cercle Brugge
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.75
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the standout clashes of the Belgian league's third matchday is set for Saturday at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, where local giants Club Brugge are set to host city rivals Cercle Brugge. Here’s a value pick on the outcome of this derby, backed by attractive odds.

Match preview

Club Brugge have had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, but the team has shown their quality at their fortress, Jan Breydel Stadium. After suffering a defeat to Mechelen in the second round, they bounced back quickly with a crucial away win over Salzburg in their Champions League qualifying opener, a result that has boosted the squad’s morale.

A commanding eight-match unbeaten home run against Cercle provides a strong psychological foundation for another successful derby. The hosts boast a deeper squad and superior attacking options, evidenced by their dynamic play both on the wings and through the middle. Despite missing key defenders due to injury, Nicky Hayen’s side maintains a solid balance between defense and attack.

Cercle Brugge, meanwhile, continue to struggle in front of goal, having failed to score in their opening two league fixtures—drawing 0-0 with Dender and losing 0-2 to Anderlecht. Their attacking woes are compounded by a lack of aggressive pressing, which has hampered their overall tempo and effectiveness.

Poor away form and a prolonged winless streak at Jan Breydel make their prospects in this derby even bleaker. To make matters worse, Cercle are dealing with a string of injuries to key players, limiting their tactical flexibility. The lack of fresh legs and experience is clearly affecting the players’ confidence, especially against stronger opposition.

Probable lineups

  • Club Brugge: Mignolet, Spileers, Romero, Mechele, Sylla; Onyedika, Rits, Vanaken; Vetlesen, Vermant, Tzolis
  • Cercle Brugge: Delanghe, Nazaro, Utkus, Ravic, Magnee; Gerkens, Van der Bruggen, Diaby, Adjikum; Minda, Bayo

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Club Brugge are unbeaten against Cercle at Jan Breydel in their last eight encounters.
  • Cercle Brugge have yet to score in this season's league campaign.
  • Cercle’s last win at Jan Breydel dates back to 2012.

Prediction

With clear squad depth and psychological advantages, Club Brugge are likely to continue their dominance in this city derby. Given Cercle’s attacking struggles and Brugge’s strong home form, expect a confident home victory with a comfortable margin. The recommended bet is Club Brugge to win with a -1 handicap.

