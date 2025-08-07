Prediction on game Win Sheffield United Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the opening round fixtures in the Championship will take place on Saturday at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, where the local side Sheffield United hosts Bristol City. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Under Rubén Sellés, the Blades enter the season determined not to repeat last year’s playoff mistakes and to reclaim their dominance in the division. The team showed consistency throughout the 2024/25 campaign and, despite some personnel losses, remains defensively strong thanks to organized play and the integration of young talent.

Several key players left over the summer, but the club made targeted signings—Bindon, Soumaré, and Barry—who can inject pace and versatility into the attack. Injuries in midfield (Arblaster, Davies, Shackleton) limit Sellés’ rotation options, but the core team structure remains competitive.

The Robins start the season under Gerhard Struber after a successful playoff run—their first since 2008—and the club is banking on continued progress. The attack has been strengthened with the signing of Emil Riis Jakobsen, providing a real threat in the opposition’s penalty area.

However, in the playoff semi-final against Sheffield, Bristol looked defenseless (aggregate 0-6), a serious psychological blow ahead of this rematch. The injury to Luke McNally and the absence of several holding midfielders make it even tougher to control the center of the pitch at Bramall Lane.

Probable lineups

Sheffield United : Cooper, Seriki, Bindon, Robinson, Barrows, Peck, Hamer, Barry, Soumaré, Campbell, Cannon.

: Cooper, Seriki, Bindon, Robinson, Barrows, Peck, Hamer, Barry, Soumaré, Campbell, Cannon. Bristol City: Vitek, Dickie, Vyner, Tanner, MacCrory, Knight, Randall, Hirakawa, Twine, Riis, Mehmeti.

Match facts and head-to-head

In last season’s playoffs, Sheffield thrashed Bristol by an aggregate score of 6-0 (winning both games 3-0).

Sheffield finished third last season, collecting 90 points despite a two-point deduction.

Bristol reached the Championship playoffs for the first time since 2008—a major achievement for the club.

Prediction

Sheffield remains the favorite—strong home discipline and squad depth give them the edge. I expect a tight contest with a narrow victory for the hosts. My bet: "Sheffield United to win" at odds of 1.75.