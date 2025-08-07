RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions Stoke City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

One of the fixtures of the opening round of the English Championship will take place on Saturday at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, where the local side Stoke City will host Derby County. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which promises solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Potters finished last season in 18th place, just two points clear of the relegation zone, and their run-in was disastrous—just one point from the final three rounds. Their summer friendlies have done little to inspire confidence among the fans: two defeats and a draw in five matches, despite wins over Crewe and Burnley. Under a new coaching staff, the team is working to shore up the defense, but creativity in attack still remains a concern.

At home, Stoke often play on the front foot, but in their last four matches at the Bet365, including friendlies, they have managed just one win. Their main focus is on a tight midfield game and set pieces, but the speed of transition into attack suffers as a result. If the hosts fail to unlock the flanks quickly against Derby, they risk losing the initiative.

The Rams finished last season in 19th, just a single point behind Stoke, but their end to the campaign was far more impressive—six wins in the last eleven rounds. The appointment of John Eustace has clearly revitalized the team: they press better and exploit quick attacks more efficiently. This is reflected in their summer friendlies as well—four wins from their last five outings.

On the road, Derby play cautiously but know how to capitalize on opponents' mistakes, using vertical passes and dynamic runs from their forwards. With this approach, they’re able to make the most out of even a handful of chances. In Stoke, the Rams are likely to concede the initiative, counting on rapid counterattacks and set-piece opportunities.

Probable lineups

  • Stoke City: V. Johansson, B. Wilmot, A. Phillips, B. Gibson, L. Gooch, V. Burger, L. Baker, B. Laval, B. Jun-Ho, A. Al-Hamadi, S. Gallagher.
  • Derby County: M. Harness, J. Yates, C. Forsyth, L. Thompson, E. Adams, H. Armstrong, K. Wilson, M. Clarke, N. Phillips, S. Langas, J. Vickers.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last five head-to-head meetings have seen three draws, with Derby winning two of them.
  • Stoke have won just one of their last four home games, including friendlies.
  • Derby have won four of their last five friendlies, conceding just three goals.

Prediction

Given Derby’s stronger form at the end of last season and their successful summer preparations, the visitors look more promising. Stoke are still searching for the right balance between defense and attack, which could cost them points in the season opener. I suggest backing "Derby County double chance" at odds of 1.60.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
