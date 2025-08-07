RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Predictions Oxford United vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025

Oxford United vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 August 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Oxford vs Portsmouth prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Oxford
Oxford Oxford Schedule Oxford News Oxford Transfers
EFL Championship EFL Championship Table EFL Championship Fixtures EFL Championship Predictions
09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Oxford, Kassam Stadium
Portsmouth
Portsmouth Portsmouth Schedule Portsmouth News Portsmouth Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.99
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the opening round fixtures in the English Championship will take place this Saturday at Kassam Stadium in Oxford, where the hosts Oxford United face Portsmouth. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Oxford United finished last season in 17th place, just one point behind Portsmouth, but did so after a strong finish—losing only once in their final five matches. Their pre-season campaign was a mixed bag, with only two wins from five friendlies, though notably they managed a 3-0 victory over Spain’s Malaga. Gary Rowett’s men will be determined to avoid the kind of slow start that cost them dearly in last year’s Championship.

A second consecutive season in the Championship is a major test for Oxford, with competition in this league always fierce. Their main objective early on is to strike the right balance between attack and defense, as last year’s defensive inconsistencies repeatedly cost them points. On home turf, they can be dangerous, but inconsistency remains an issue.

Portsmouth enter the new season in excellent shape—five wins and a draw from six friendlies, all without conceding a single goal. The "Pompey" ended last season strongly as well, finishing in a comfortable mid-table position and edging Oxford by just one point. Their defensive solidity and attacking efficiency give them real hope of a successful start.

The Portsmouth side has already shown in pre-season that they’re ready to take on any opponent in the league. They strengthened in the transfer window and, judging by results, have gelled quickly. A key factor could be their knack for winning tight games, something they’ve already displayed in recent meetings with Oxford.

Probable lineups

  • Oxford United: Moore, Ingram, Mills, Helik, Lee, Brannagan, ter Avest, Romeny, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Matos.
  • Portsmouth: Murphy, Pack, Blair, Lang, Potts, Ogilvie, Atkinson, Shaughnessy, Devlin, Kylly, Bishop.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Portsmouth have won two of their last three matches against Oxford.
  • Oxford have lost two of their last three home games in the Championship.
  • Portsmouth have not conceded a single goal in six pre-season matches.

Prediction

Given Portsmouth’s excellent form and Oxford’s early season struggles last year, the advantage in this clash looks to be with the visitors. The chances of Pompey taking all three points back from Kassam Stadium are quite high. Our bet: "Portsmouth to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.99.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.99
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Monterrey vs Charlotte FC prediction Leagues Cup Today, 19:30 Monterrey vs Charlotte prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 8, 2025 Monterrey Odds: 1.6 Charlotte FC Recommended Mostbet
Cruz Azul vs Colorado Rapids prediction Leagues Cup Today, 20:30 Cruz Azul vs Colorado Rapids prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Cruz Azul Odds: 1.65 Colorado Rapids Bet now Mostbet
LA Galaxy vs Santos Laguna prediction Leagues Cup Today, 23:35 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Santos Laguna, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 LA Galaxy Odds: 1.82 Santos Laguna Bet now 1xBet
Algeria vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship 08 aug 2025, 10:00 Algeria vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.55 South Africa Recommended Mostbet
Guinea vs Uganda prediction African Nations Championship 08 aug 2025, 13:00 Guinea vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.75 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies 08 aug 2025, 14:00 Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.92 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Inter prediction Club Friendlies 08 aug 2025, 14:00 Monaco vs Inter: H2H, predicted lineups and preview — 8 August 2025 Monaco Odds: 2 Inter Recommended Melbet
Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies 08 aug 2025, 14:30 Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 8, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.55 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Club Friendlies 08 aug 2025, 14:30 Brentford vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.52 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey 08 aug 2025, 14:30 Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Recommended Melbet
Birmingham vs Ipswich prediction EFL Championship 08 aug 2025, 15:00 Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 August 2025 Birmingham Odds: 1.8 Ipswich Bet now 1xBet
Casa Pia AC vs Sporting CP prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 08 aug 2025, 15:15 Casa Pia vs Sporting: can Sporting kick off the season with a win? Casa Pia AC Odds: 1.8 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores