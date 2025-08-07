Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.99 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round fixtures in the English Championship will take place this Saturday at Kassam Stadium in Oxford, where the hosts Oxford United face Portsmouth. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Oxford United finished last season in 17th place, just one point behind Portsmouth, but did so after a strong finish—losing only once in their final five matches. Their pre-season campaign was a mixed bag, with only two wins from five friendlies, though notably they managed a 3-0 victory over Spain’s Malaga. Gary Rowett’s men will be determined to avoid the kind of slow start that cost them dearly in last year’s Championship.

A second consecutive season in the Championship is a major test for Oxford, with competition in this league always fierce. Their main objective early on is to strike the right balance between attack and defense, as last year’s defensive inconsistencies repeatedly cost them points. On home turf, they can be dangerous, but inconsistency remains an issue.

Portsmouth enter the new season in excellent shape—five wins and a draw from six friendlies, all without conceding a single goal. The "Pompey" ended last season strongly as well, finishing in a comfortable mid-table position and edging Oxford by just one point. Their defensive solidity and attacking efficiency give them real hope of a successful start.

The Portsmouth side has already shown in pre-season that they’re ready to take on any opponent in the league. They strengthened in the transfer window and, judging by results, have gelled quickly. A key factor could be their knack for winning tight games, something they’ve already displayed in recent meetings with Oxford.

Probable lineups

Oxford United : Moore, Ingram, Mills, Helik, Lee, Brannagan, ter Avest, Romeny, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Matos.

: Moore, Ingram, Mills, Helik, Lee, Brannagan, ter Avest, Romeny, Rodrigues, Goodrham, Matos. Portsmouth: Murphy, Pack, Blair, Lang, Potts, Ogilvie, Atkinson, Shaughnessy, Devlin, Kylly, Bishop.

Match facts and head-to-head

Portsmouth have won two of their last three matches against Oxford.

Oxford have lost two of their last three home games in the Championship.

Portsmouth have not conceded a single goal in six pre-season matches.

Prediction

Given Portsmouth’s excellent form and Oxford’s early season struggles last year, the advantage in this clash looks to be with the visitors. The chances of Pompey taking all three points back from Kassam Stadium are quite high. Our bet: "Portsmouth to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.99.